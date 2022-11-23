How 'The Unaccountables' bring nuance to the debate on corruption in SA





John Maytham speaks to the head of the investigative unit at Open Secrets, Michael Merchant, about the book The Unaccountables.

The Unaccountables looks into corruption and economic crimes in the country

Merchant said they look at the role of public and private sector actors

FILE: The Unaccountables looks at corruption and financial crimes in our country. Picture: @OpenSecretsZA/Twitter

Open Secrets is a non-profit organisation aiming to build accountability for private-sector economic crimes.

The organisation defines this book as an urgent call to action after years of investigation and research into corruption in our country.

According to Merchant The Unaccountables tries to draw attention to the role of the private sector in corruption and expose the reality of the groups from the private and public sectors profiting from a system that does not work.

I think what_The Unaccountables _tries to do is bring some nuance into the very split debate in South Africa of [saying] either the public sector has completely let us down or there is this boogie man of white monopoly capital. Michael Merchant, head of the Investigative Unit at Open Secrets

He added that while we have seen some progress in holding guilty parties accountable, there is still a long way to go to see those arrested so far prosecuted for their crimes.

Listen to the audio above for more.