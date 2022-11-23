Meat-mimicking foods safe in supermarkets until May 2023
John Maytham spoke to the director of ProVeg South Africa, Donovon Will, about the latest development regarding this.
-
Some parties have called for meat substitute products using meat-related names to be pulled from shelves
-
Will said he hopes they can continue to have conversations around the regulations for these products
The Food Safety Agency wanted to remove products that mimic meat to be removed from shelves earlier this year but this has been prevented by the Johannesburg High Court until 8 May 2023.
Will said that this interdict means no product can be seized until the process and regulations have been reviewed.
We are hoping that we can continue to have conversations and try and get new regulations that apply specifically to these products, rather than trying to apply processed meat regulations to a product that has no processed meat in it.Donovon Will, director of ProVeg South Africa
He said there was no regulation declaring that meat-free substitutes mimicking meat products cannot use names related to these products.
He added that it was highly unlikely that any consumer looking for a meat product will be confused and purchase these by accident as they are clearly labelled as plant-based and sold in the vegetarian section.
Listen to the audio above for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_127394659_vegan-zucchini-burger-and-ingredients-on-rustic-wood-background.html?vti=nzhazuu27izxbf2var-1-6
