What the diabetes community is doing to get medical aids to fund sensor tech





John Perlman speaks to the founder and editor of Sweet Life, Bridget McNulty to explain the campaign that she has pioneered to get medical aids to listen to their members with type 1 diabetes and to fund sensor technology to test blood glucose.

The sensor technology would allow people with type one diabetes to know their blood glucose levels twenty-four hours a day as well as give their doctors remote access to these readings.

This would save them from having to prick their fingers to draw blood out to test their glucose levels at least five times a day.

The campaign set up a petition that has already racked up thousands of signatures in an attempt to get these schemes to listen to their members with type one diabetes.

Though Discovery Health were immediately responsive to her requests to meet up with them to explain the importance of the sensor, many other schemes seem more apprehensive.

This is despite the technology potentially saving schemes money from having to pay for diabetes-related complications.

Kidney failure, amputation, blindness, heart disease - all of that's coming if you're in poor control [of your glucose levels] now. Even with immediate failure, if your blood glucose goes so low that you have to call an ambulance, that's really expensive. If you have to be admitted into hospital because you're falling into a coma, thar's really expensive. There are tangible costs that can be saved from offering these devices and we keep hitting the same wall of 'it's too expensive'. Bridget McNulty, founder and editor - Sweet Life

Scroll up for the full interview.