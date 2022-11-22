What the diabetes community is doing to get medical aids to fund sensor tech
John Perlman speaks to the founder and editor of Sweet Life, Bridget McNulty to explain the campaign that she has pioneered to get medical aids to listen to their members with type 1 diabetes and to fund sensor technology to test blood glucose.
The sensor technology would allow people with type one diabetes to know their blood glucose levels twenty-four hours a day as well as give their doctors remote access to these readings.
This would save them from having to prick their fingers to draw blood out to test their glucose levels at least five times a day.
The campaign set up a petition that has already racked up thousands of signatures in an attempt to get these schemes to listen to their members with type one diabetes.
Though Discovery Health were immediately responsive to her requests to meet up with them to explain the importance of the sensor, many other schemes seem more apprehensive.
This is despite the technology potentially saving schemes money from having to pay for diabetes-related complications.
Kidney failure, amputation, blindness, heart disease - all of that's coming if you're in poor control [of your glucose levels] now. Even with immediate failure, if your blood glucose goes so low that you have to call an ambulance, that's really expensive. If you have to be admitted into hospital because you're falling into a coma, thar's really expensive. There are tangible costs that can be saved from offering these devices and we keep hitting the same wall of 'it's too expensive'.Bridget McNulty, founder and editor - Sweet Life
Scroll up for the full interview.
Source : https://unsplash.com/photos/5pqALluNzBs
More from Lifestyle
DO NOT pay with EFT when shopping online (and other post-Black Friday lessons)
Out-of-stock "deals", websites crashing, nonrefundable EFT payments... Is Black Friday worth the hype?Read More
Single African Air Transport Market to take off, cheaper fares ahead?
South Africa is among 35 African countries that have signed up to the SAATM. It's also one of 17 nations ready to set the agreement in motion in a pilot phase.Read More
Break the cycle: how emotional abuse can lead to generational trauma
Abuse is not always physical, and emotional or psychological abuse can be as traumatic for children who are victims.Read More
Please, can YOU give blood and save lives this holiday season?
Dr Karin Van Den Berg discusses how far SANBS has come in dealing with HIV/AIDS and the importance of blood donation.Read More
[WATCH] American tourist in Cape Town screams at neighbours for having a braai
A video has gone viral of a woman with an American accent shouting at her neighbours for having a braai.Read More
'We MUST have budgets': How to manage your money to survive festive spending
The festive season is a financially draining period. It is important to practice safe spending.Read More
[WATCH] No faf-fing! Insurance ads show bad things also happen to 'good' people
The Budget Insurance campaign which has fun with local celebrities is the pick for the week's advertising 'hero' on The Money Show.Read More
'Biggest obstacle to 4-day week in SA is mindset that it can't possibly work'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Jakobus Wilken from IQbusiness, one of the local companies taking part in the 4-day work week pilot next year.Read More
'This country is putting its footprint worldwide': CT Opera wins at opera awards
The Cape Town Opera saw victory in the Equal Opportunities and Impact category at the prestigious International Opera Awards.Read More