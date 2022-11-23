Pitbull ban: ‘Don’t worry about the breed, look at the dog’ - canine expert
Lester Kiewit spoke to Sandra Swart, Stellenbosch University history professor, about her research on the history of urban canines in South Africa.
There have been growing calls for the banning of pitbulls following a number of harrowing attacks on children in South Africa.
In recent reports, three children have been mauled by the dogs and Free State residents voluntarily surrendered their pets to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
RELATED: Pit bull owners in Bloemfontein are surrendering their dogs en masse
But there has been moral panic about other breeds in the past, said Swart.
How a dog is used changes public opinion about the breed itself, such as in the case of pitbulls being used in illicit markets like dog-fighting, she explained.
Don’t worry about the breed, look at the dog.Prof Sandra Swart, Professor of History - Stellenbosch University
Whatever decision we make about pitbulls it must be made understanding the history of the breed and of broader society’s understanding.Prof Sandra Swart, Professor of History - Stellenbosch University
Regarding the legal ban on an animal, she made the distinction between dangerous dog laws and breed-specific legislation.
Swart recommends the former - which looks at behaviour rather than breed-specific legislation that focuses just on the breed of the dog.
RELATED: Calls to ban ownership of pit bulls mount
She cited a UK-based case study that evaluated and kept records of previous aggression in specific dogs.
Through the monitoring of badly-behaved dogs, the targeting and outlawing of specific dogs were achieved.
Scroll up to listen to the full audio above.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_93523735_dog-american-pit-bull-terrier-dog-barks-fierce-best-friend.html?
