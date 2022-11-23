Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 13:10
On the couch: Retailer H&M on Sustainable Production
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Caroline Nelson
Today at 13:40
Lifestyle: Book Club - Grootbos Florilegium: A first for botanical art
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Sean Privett
Today at 14:10
Advice: Health & Wellness AI-DRIVEN ETHOS Therapy
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Louis Kathan
Today at 14:40
Entertainment: Theatre/Podcast/Movies/TV
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck - Deputy editor at TV Plus Magazine
Today at 15:20
The recognition of Muslim marriage in law
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Professor Waheeda Amien
Today at 15:40
Our Burning Planet - DNG Energy CEO Assets Seized
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Onke Ngcuka Journalist Daily Maverick
Today at 16:05
Arthur Fraser checkmated Ramaphosa
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:20
South Africa’s intelligence watchdog is failing civil society – how to restore its credibility
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof. Jane Duncan - Prof Of Journalism at Dept Of Journalism, Film And Television At University Of Johannesburg
Today at 17:20
History-making for Stormers as 11 players of colour to start against Dragons
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Dobson - Western Province Coach at ...
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

ANC top six: ‘It is better to have Ramaphosa on the face of posters in 2024’

23 November 2022 9:12 AM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
African National Congress
ANC
ANC top six

'It is better to have a Ramaphosa face on the 2024 elections than someone else like a Mkhize or a Paul Mashatile.'

Lester Kiewit interviewed political analyst and international relations expert, Dr Oscar van Heerden, about what the public can deduce about the recently-announced ANC top six nominations.

- On Tuesday, the ANC announced candidates that will vie for the party's top six positions at the December elective conference

- The members have been nominated by over 4,000 ANC branches across the country.

FILE: Eastern Cape ANC delegates react to nominees being named for leadership positions during the party's provincial conference on 8 May 2022. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
FILE: Eastern Cape ANC delegates react to nominees being named for leadership positions during the party's provincial conference on 8 May 2022. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

For party continuity and consistency, President Cyril Ramaphosa remains the best leader to restore confidence in the ANC, according to political analyst Dr Oscar van Heerden.

It is better to have a Ramaphosa face on the 2024 elections than someone else like a Mkhize or a Paul Mashatile.

Dr Oscar van Heerden, Political analyst and international relations expert

The ANC announced on Tuesday that President Cyril Ramaphosa was leading presidential vote nominations - amassing 2037 branch nominations, and Zweli Mkize coming in a close second at 916 nominations.

The nomination remains open-ended as every branch, despite being mandated to vote for a particular candidate, can be influenced by what happens on the day of the conference.

Branches have made their nominations but as you know anything is possible with the conference.

Dr Oscar van Heerden, Political analyst and international relations expert

Scroll up to listen to the full audio above.




