ANC top six: ‘It is better to have Ramaphosa on the face of posters in 2024’





Lester Kiewit interviewed political analyst and international relations expert, Dr Oscar van Heerden, about what the public can deduce about the recently-announced ANC top six nominations.

- On Tuesday, the ANC announced candidates that will vie for the party's top six positions at the December elective conference

- The members have been nominated by over 4,000 ANC branches across the country.

FILE: Eastern Cape ANC delegates react to nominees being named for leadership positions during the party's provincial conference on 8 May 2022. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

For party continuity and consistency, President Cyril Ramaphosa remains the best leader to restore confidence in the ANC, according to political analyst Dr Oscar van Heerden.

It is better to have a Ramaphosa face on the 2024 elections than someone else like a Mkhize or a Paul Mashatile. Dr Oscar van Heerden, Political analyst and international relations expert

The ANC announced on Tuesday that President Cyril Ramaphosa was leading presidential vote nominations - amassing 2037 branch nominations, and Zweli Mkize coming in a close second at 916 nominations.

The nomination remains open-ended as every branch, despite being mandated to vote for a particular candidate, can be influenced by what happens on the day of the conference.

Branches have made their nominations but as you know anything is possible with the conference. Dr Oscar van Heerden, Political analyst and international relations expert

