POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Mdumiseni Ntuli
JOHANNESBURG - “When we were nominating, we never attached conditions,” is Mdumiseni Ntuli’s response to talk that some in his home province suddenly want to withdraw support of Paul Mashatile’s campaign to become deputy president of the ANC because he failed to get Zweli Mkhize an endorsement for the position of ANC president ahead of the party’s 55th national conference.
Ntuli says he will be worried if media reports of regional leaders seeking to turn their backs on Mashatile’s campaign are true and he’s yet to see if there’s any truth to some of the views linked to party leaders in KwaZulu-Natal.
He is this week’s guest on Politricking with Tshidi Madia, an Eyewitness News politics podcast.
The former KwaZulu-Natal secretary is the frontrunner in a race to replace Ace Magashule as ANC secretary general at the 2022 national elective conference taking place between 16 and 20 December.
Ntuli, without the endorsement of his home province, garnered 1,225 nominations, with most coming from KwaZulu-Natal.
The leadership will have to take us into confidence about what has brought about that kind of situation and how it intends on dealing with itMdumiseni Ntuli
“If there is merit to the claims, I will be very concerned because... I am a member of the PEC [provincial executive committee], which decided on the perspective that should be given to structures as guidance… while we were nominating, we never attached conditions,” he adds.
Ntuli said his nominations came as no surprise as throughout the nomination process, many reached out to him expressing support and a desire to see him occupying the office, at times referred to as the engine of the governing party.
He’s also scoffed at those who argue he doesn’t have sufficient experience or the years to run the secretariat of the ANC.
The ANC has always selected leadership across generations; there’s no requirement that says these ones can lead unless those ones have led.Mdumiseni Ntuli
“The ANC has always selected leadership across generations; there’s no requirement that says these ones can lead unless those ones have led,” he says.
Ntuli says each generation should produce leaders who are considered for particular roles in the party based on what the organisation requires and their capabilities to contribute to the ANC’s vision of building towards a thriving South Africa.
He also dismissed this host and his opponent Fikile Mbalula’s views that he ran his campaign to become secretary general through the media, in collaboration with a slate, that opted to not publicly endorse him.
Slates are not invisible… there are no invisible strings, when you are on a slate, the slate is known, its visible, its known, its punted in the media and there are people behind the slate punting it.Mdumiseni Ntuli
I can tell you there’s no leadership in KZN, and I doubt there will be any in the nearest future or during out lifetime, that will have to deal with major challenges
During his time in office, former president Jacob Zuma was removed, the province was hit by at least two devastating floods and experienced infrastructure damage when residents went on a rampage and looted several stores and factories, while the N3 and the harbour were blocked from normal operations.
There was also friction in the royal house, in the Shembe church too.
Ntuli still grapples to make sense with Zikalala being snubbed by the PEC.
I think its unfortunate that we lost his experience and equally as a member of the PEC, he’s far ahead of many of us in the PEC.Mdumiseni Ntuli
This article first appeared on EWN : POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Mdumiseni Ntuli
