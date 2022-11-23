I admire in South Africans their vibrancy and natural beauty – King Charles
Lester Kiewit interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.
The United Kingdom on Tuesday rolled out the red carpet for President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is on a state visit at the invitation of King Charles.
Britain is one of South Africa’s largest export markets while a third of all British trade on the continent is with South Africa.
Ramaphosa addressed a joint sitting of the British Parliament in London where he called on the British government to support South Africa in its response to the climate crisis with concessional loans and grants.
“This should not be seen as charity, it is compensation for the harm done and the harm yet to be done to people in developing economies as a consequence of the industrialisation that wealthy countries have had over many years,” said Ramaphosa.
The United Kingdom is responsible for 4.6% of all carbon pollution ever emitted while Africa accounts for less than 0.01% of emissions over the last 266 years.
RELATED: Watch King Charles greet 'Ramafosa' in mangled SA languages (shem, he tried!)
First state visit since he became King and the first state visit since the pandemic... They had a banquet and a parade in central London…Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
King Charles said that he and his mother admired in South Africans, their vibrancy, natural beauty, and diversity. I immediately thought of you, Lester!Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
Kiewit interviewed Gilchrist – scroll up to listen.
Source : @PresidencyZA/Twitter
