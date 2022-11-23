Former CT cop’s PhD research reveals social overhaul is needed to bolster CPFs
Lester Kiewit spoke to Stellenbosch Police Station’s former detective commander, Leslie Siegelaar.
Former South African Police Service (SAPS) official, Leslie Siegelaar said high-risk communities such as Nyanga and Mitchell's Plain need an ‘all hands-on deck’ social overhaul to combat crime.
Siegelaar completed his PhD research on the topic 'Community Participation in the Prevention of Violent Crime'.
We need all of them, we need all hands on deck, we need neighbourhood watches and other structures.Leslie Siegelaar, Stellenbosch Police Station former detective commander
His research featured Nyanga and Mitchell's Plain Community Policing Forums (CPF).
While his research shows that active community participation in both communities is evident, CPFs are structurally disadvantaged from fulfilling their full function.
This is linked to various challenges that CPFs face primarily due to a lack of adequate resourcing.
They are unable to and cannot be expected to perform actual law enforcement such as patrols and arrests, he said.
Efforts should rather be focused on social interventions that CPF can implement in the community.
“We need to shift the attention in more CPFs, where they focus on more social programmes within the community.’’Leslie Siegelaar, Stellenbosch Police Station former detective commander
Listen to the full audio above for more.
