I want to be the first visually impaired tour guide in SA - Winston Fani
Winston Fani describes his life as a visually impaired person and his dream to become a tour guide in the interview below:
CEO of Cape Town Tourism Enver Duminy then joined Pippa Hudson on-air and pledged their help for Winston in the interview below:
Being visually impaired is not easy, says Winton Fani.
It takes a lot of courage and if you push and tell yourself that it is possible, then it doesn't become a train smash.Winston Fani
Finding work as a visually impaired person has not been easy however he is keen to do a tourism course, says Winston.
I know it's not going to be easy because I am going to be the first visually impaired tour guide in the country.Winston Fani
Winston describes how his interest in being a tour guide started from an awareness that being blind and having to move constantly from one place to another trying to know the surroundings, gave him a particular persepctive.
He added that the process is not easy and so the skill of being able to know the place or where he is without the opportunity to see it, enlarged his interest.
When I am walking to a place with a friend who is sighted, I make my own landmarks because I know at some point I will have to walk that road on my own.Winston Fani
Being blind is not the end of the world and being able to figure out your surroundings is something one can do or learn by heart, Winston emphasises.
Getting the funding would mean achieving my dreams and it would mean being able to provide for my family.Winston Fani
[Help Winston achieve his dream by donating to the backabuddy campaign](http://Winston the Blind tour Guide Campaign)
Fantastic news for Winston. CEO of Cape Town Tourism Enver Duminy then joined Pippa Hudson on-air and pledged their help for Winston - and he's over the moon.
Enver adds that Cape Town Tourism is happy to support Winston and make his dreams come true.
It's not just about the tourists coming into our city. It's also about the people who are the benefactors. The people who are employed because if we really want to be transformative, we must be inclusive.Enver Duminy, CEO - Cape Town Tourism
I want to thank Cape Town Tourism for funding the course and for funding me, especially Enver. Thank you so much and it is highly appreciated.Winston Fani
