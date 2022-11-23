The Midday Report Express: JHB mayor talks city finances and no-confidence vote
The recently reinstated Johannesburg mayor, Mpho Phalatse, takes center stage today on The Midday Report.
During a press conference today, the mayor spoke on the state of the City's finances. ANC regional chair Dada Morero, who briefly wore the mayoral chain after Phalatse was improperly ousted, made the claim that Johannesburg was on the edge of financial collapse, but Phalatse has stated this is not true. The mayor has said that while the City's finances were "not in the best position", plans were being put in place to remedy this.
The mayor also addressed another looming vote of no confidence tabled by minority opposition parties earlier in November and commented that the vote may simply be a tactic to disrupt the city council's stability.
I think we've come to a new normal in the City of Johannesburg, where with each council meeting, you may face a motion of no confidence. We've come to get used to this as something we may need to deal with on a month-to-month basis.Mpho Phalatse, Executive Mayor of Johannesburg
Of course, this is something we want to take to our Rules Committee. There's something wrong with that picture. In Parliament, as you know, you may not bring a motion of no confidence if it's defeated. You have to wait another six months before you can bring back another one. The rules of Council need to be reviewed to ensure the stability in our council.Mpho Phalatse, Executive Mayor of Johannesburg
Other key issues on The Midday Report today:
- Gauteng health gets interdict against striking healthcare workers after some facilities were affected
- Politricking Podcast - Mdumiseni Ntuli diagnoses the ANC, chats Zuma incarceration fabrications
- Police Minister releases crime statistics for the second quarter
- President Cyril Ramaphosa to meet with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak today
Scroll up for full audio.
Source : Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News
More from Politics
What are we likely to see after the ANC NEC's emergency meeting?
The ANC National Executive Committee will hold an emergency meeting on Friday to discuss the section 89 report.Read More
Who is David Mabuza, the man who could (very) soon be our next President?
If President Cyril Ramaphosa resigns, who will step into his shoes?Read More
'South Africa is in a very serious, unprecedented crisis' - political analyst
The fallout over Phala-Phala is an ironic twist in the tale of a president on whom South Africans had pinned their hopes on.Read More
'Ramaphosa should save himself embarrassment and resign' : analyst
South Africans were left on tenterhooks last night waiting for President Cyril Ramaphosa's possible resignation.Read More
'We have it on good authority Ramaphosa WILL resign' - Qaanitah Hunter
Bruce Whitfield spoke to News24's Qaanitah Hunter before the Presidency announced that Cyril Ramaphosa would NOT be addressing the nation on Thursday evening.Read More
Time for Parliament to act on Ramaphosa: ATM
ATM feels vindicated by the Section 89 assessment panel report into the robbery at President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm.Read More
Section 89: Opposition political parties want President Cyril Ramaphosa out
Bantu Holomisa, leader of the UDM, says President Cyril Ramaphosa must step down to avoid South Africa becoming a mafia state.Read More
Section 89 panel finds evidence of misconduct on 4 charges against Ramaphosa
The panel, which handed its report to the National Assembly Speaker on Wednesday, said that in light of the information placed before it, it concluded that on the face of it, the president may have violated the Constitution.Read More
Phala Phala: 'Whatever the outcome it will stick with Ramaphosa'
The Section 89 Panel report on whether the President should face an impeachment inquiry over the Phala Phala saga was handed to Parliament on Wednesday.Read More