The Midday Report Express: JHB mayor talks city finances and no-confidence vote





The recently reinstated Johannesburg mayor, Mpho Phalatse, takes center stage today on The Midday Report.

During a press conference today, the mayor spoke on the state of the City's finances. ANC regional chair Dada Morero, who briefly wore the mayoral chain after Phalatse was improperly ousted, made the claim that Johannesburg was on the edge of financial collapse, but Phalatse has stated this is not true. The mayor has said that while the City's finances were "not in the best position", plans were being put in place to remedy this.

The mayor also addressed another looming vote of no confidence tabled by minority opposition parties earlier in November and commented that the vote may simply be a tactic to disrupt the city council's stability.

I think we've come to a new normal in the City of Johannesburg, where with each council meeting, you may face a motion of no confidence. We've come to get used to this as something we may need to deal with on a month-to-month basis. Mpho Phalatse, Executive Mayor of Johannesburg

Of course, this is something we want to take to our Rules Committee. There's something wrong with that picture. In Parliament, as you know, you may not bring a motion of no confidence if it's defeated. You have to wait another six months before you can bring back another one. The rules of Council need to be reviewed to ensure the stability in our council. Mpho Phalatse, Executive Mayor of Johannesburg

Other key issues on The Midday Report today:

Gauteng health gets interdict against striking healthcare workers after some facilities were affected

Politricking Podcast - Mdumiseni Ntuli diagnoses the ANC, chats Zuma incarceration fabrications

Police Minister releases crime statistics for the second quarter

President Cyril Ramaphosa to meet with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak today

Scroll up for full audio.