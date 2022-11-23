We sympathise with our commuters, but we had no choice – Santaco
Clarence Ford interviews Daylin Mitchell (Western Cape Minister of Mobility) and Nceba Enge (Deputy Chairman of Santaco Western Cape) about the aftermath of the taxi strike.
The two-day taxi strike is over, and Cape Town is licking its wounds.
Thousands of commuters were stranded, and many never made it to work.
Buses were set on fire and there were multiple reports of intimidation of commuters and stoning of vehicles.
RELATED: 'The taxi industry MUST be subsidised'
What we’ve seen the last two days should not have happened… Hopefully, we won’t see that any time soon again. In particular, the criminal acts…Daylin Mitchell, Western Cape Minister of Mobility
Santaco went on strike to protest the Western Cape government’s decision to suspend its Blue Dot system.
There was money paid to operators… based on how well that driver operated… It ranged between R10,000 and R11, 000 per month… I am absolutely in support of this Blue Dot pilot… My appeal to the industry is that we work together to approach the national government…Daylin Mitchell, Western Cape Minister of Mobility
Mitchell calls the taxi industry “the lifeblood of the economy” and says he is trying to secure additional funding outside of the government for the Blue Dot taxis.
Daylin Mitchell is doing his best to secure the project…Nceba Enge, Deputy Chairman - Santaco Western Cape
Santaco says the strike was needed, despite the pain it caused.
It is taking no responsibility for the violent criminal activity of the past two days.
We encouraged our members not to involve themselves in criminal activities. We are not part of what happened… We didn’t have any choice but to withhold our services…. We sympathise with our commuters…Nceba Enge, Deputy Chairman - Santaco Western Cape
Ford interviewed Mitchell and Enge – scroll up to listen.
