Housing project delivers home ownership to Khayelitsha's Site-C community





© nlink/123rf.com

A Khayelitsha housing project called Empower Shack sees a total of seventy-three houses being built at Site-C in Khayelitsha in Cape Town.

From the get-go, we have wanted to prioritise the ownership model. Benjamin Kollenberg, Architect at Urban Think Tank

We want the residents to be able to take out a loan against the property or to have an asset to pass through to the next generation, it is a very empowering thing to have within the family. Benjamin Kollenberg, Architect at Urban Think Tank

The fundamental of the double-story innovative housing project is the development of land for the existing community of Site-C where some have lived for over twenty-five years explains Kollenberg.

Architect at Urban Think Tank, Benjamin Kollenberg says it was the community of Site-C, Khayelitsha Ikhayalami NPO, and the City of Cape Town that contributed to the project's success.

The project has houses that range from forty square meters to eighty square meters.

The timeframe to build the seventy-three houses was prolonged due to the two years of covid restrictions, adds Kollenberg, and there was also no legal framework in place for the project. So, he believes that the next set of houses process will be easier as there is a precedent set in place to build on.