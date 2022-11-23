[WATCH] King Charles greets 'Ramafosa' in mangled SA languages (shem, he tried!)





"South Africa, like the Commonwealth, has always been a part of my life," said King Charles on Tuesday in his first state banquet speech in honour of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

He refers to him as “Ramafosa” - a common mistake by native English speakers.

Charles then welcomes him in various South African languages, to the clearly visible delight of Ramaphosa who says ‘Wow!’ to every greeting.

"South Africa, like the Commonwealth, has always been a part of my life... It is therefore particularly moving and special that you are our guest on this, the first State Visit we have hosted."



The King also told the story of how Madiba affectionately called his mother “Motlalepula”, meaning “to come with rain”, cracking a joke about his country’s dreary weather.

Charles alluded to South Africa and the UK’s deep relationship, which goes back centuries, and his country’s problematic colonial past.

“There are elements of that history which provoke profound sorrow, and it is essential that we seek to understand them,” said Charles.