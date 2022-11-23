[WATCH] King Charles greets 'Ramafosa' in mangled SA languages (shem, he tried!)
"South Africa, like the Commonwealth, has always been a part of my life," said King Charles on Tuesday in his first state banquet speech in honour of President Cyril Ramaphosa.
He refers to him as “Ramafosa” - a common mistake by native English speakers.
Charles then welcomes him in various South African languages, to the clearly visible delight of Ramaphosa who says ‘Wow!’ to every greeting.
"South Africa, like the Commonwealth, has always been a part of my life... It is therefore particularly moving and special that you are our guest on this, the first State Visit we have hosted."' The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) November 23, 2022
His Majesty The King delivers a speech at the State Banquet of the #UKSAStateVisit. pic.twitter.com/mB0JOn5mFk
RELATED: I admire in South Africans their vibrancy and natural beauty – King Charles
The King also told the story of how Madiba affectionately called his mother “Motlalepula”, meaning “to come with rain”, cracking a joke about his country’s dreary weather.
Charles alluded to South Africa and the UK’s deep relationship, which goes back centuries, and his country’s problematic colonial past.
“There are elements of that history which provoke profound sorrow, and it is essential that we seek to understand them,” said Charles.
Source : Credit: Gcis
More from Local
What are we likely to see after the ANC NEC's emergency meeting?
The ANC National Executive Committee will hold an emergency meeting on Friday to discuss the section 89 report.Read More
Matric Rage is back! Get ready to PARTY!!
The Rage Festival is making a comeback after two years.Read More
SABC wants to reward you for paying your TV license
The broadcaster closed bids in late November for service providers to build and manage this programme.Read More
Who is David Mabuza, the man who could (very) soon be our next President?
If President Cyril Ramaphosa resigns, who will step into his shoes?Read More
'South Africa is in a very serious, unprecedented crisis' - political analyst
The fallout over Phala-Phala is an ironic twist in the tale of a president on whom South Africans had pinned their hopes on.Read More
'Ramaphosa should save himself embarrassment and resign' : analyst
South Africans were left on tenterhooks last night waiting for President Cyril Ramaphosa's possible resignation.Read More
Political uncertainty hammers the rand, biggest 1-day loss since Nov 2016
The rand weakened more than 4% against the dollar on Thursday as speculation mounted about the likelihood of President Cyril Ramaphosa resigning.Read More
'We have it on good authority Ramaphosa WILL resign' - Qaanitah Hunter
Bruce Whitfield spoke to News24's Qaanitah Hunter before the Presidency announced that Cyril Ramaphosa would NOT be addressing the nation on Thursday evening.Read More
Slavery in Cape Town abolished on this day (1 December) in 1834
Today marks a seminal moment in South Africa's history.Read More
More from World
Ukraine launches 'I Want To Live' programme for Russian troops to surrender
The scheme enables conscripted Russian soldiers to text, or call when they want to surrender.Read More
Germany signs controversial 15-year deal with Qatar to diversify energy supplies
Qatar has agreed to send two million tonnes of Liquified Natural Gas a year to Germany for 15 years.Read More
Kavaan - the 'loneliest elephant in the world' - is now living his best life
Clarence Ford chats to Barbara Friedman about trending stories from around the web.Read More
Jamaica eyes reparations from UK MP whose ancestors made a fortune from slavery
Conservative MP Richard Drax's ancestors were pioneers of the Caribbean slave trade about 400 years ago.Read More
Iran police kills football fan for cheering team's loss, an anti-regime gesture
Iran has been in political turmoil for months, but now another callous death may further fuel violence in the republic.Read More
Russia continues to pulverise civilian infrastructure in Ukraine
Millions of Ukrainians are without water or electricity as Russia continues to pummel civilians far from the front lines.Read More
Man shoots family over a heated, drunken game of Monopoly
Monopoly is a tense game, even without guns, but this is story is next-level crazy.Read More
Guards arrested for Eskom diesel theft - fuel prices will see trend continue
With fuel prices high it's 'no wonder' diesel theft is on the increase in SA. Bruce Whitfield asks Deloitte's Jenny Erskine what the future holds for the prices we'll be paying.Read More
Ireland announces bill to legalise recreational use of dagga
The Irish – among the world’s largest consumers of dagga – may soon partake without breaking the law.Read More
More from Politics
What are we likely to see after the ANC NEC's emergency meeting?
The ANC National Executive Committee will hold an emergency meeting on Friday to discuss the section 89 report.Read More
Who is David Mabuza, the man who could (very) soon be our next President?
If President Cyril Ramaphosa resigns, who will step into his shoes?Read More
'South Africa is in a very serious, unprecedented crisis' - political analyst
The fallout over Phala-Phala is an ironic twist in the tale of a president on whom South Africans had pinned their hopes on.Read More
'Ramaphosa should save himself embarrassment and resign' : analyst
South Africans were left on tenterhooks last night waiting for President Cyril Ramaphosa's possible resignation.Read More
'We have it on good authority Ramaphosa WILL resign' - Qaanitah Hunter
Bruce Whitfield spoke to News24's Qaanitah Hunter before the Presidency announced that Cyril Ramaphosa would NOT be addressing the nation on Thursday evening.Read More
Time for Parliament to act on Ramaphosa: ATM
ATM feels vindicated by the Section 89 assessment panel report into the robbery at President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm.Read More
Section 89: Opposition political parties want President Cyril Ramaphosa out
Bantu Holomisa, leader of the UDM, says President Cyril Ramaphosa must step down to avoid South Africa becoming a mafia state.Read More
Section 89 panel finds evidence of misconduct on 4 charges against Ramaphosa
The panel, which handed its report to the National Assembly Speaker on Wednesday, said that in light of the information placed before it, it concluded that on the face of it, the president may have violated the Constitution.Read More
Phala Phala: 'Whatever the outcome it will stick with Ramaphosa'
The Section 89 Panel report on whether the President should face an impeachment inquiry over the Phala Phala saga was handed to Parliament on Wednesday.Read More