'Black Fri actually gives smart shoppers chance to ease cost of living pressure'
Motheo Khoaripe interviews Kobus Eksteen, Analytics Director for Sub-Sahara Africa at NielsenIQ.
- Consumers are feeling the pressure of rising inflation but Black Friday deals could actually provider the smart shopper with the chance to to alleviate some of that pressure says NielsenIQ's Kobus Eksteen.
- The company's research shows that Black Friday spending in 2021 was bigger than the traditional festive season purchase week in December.
Black Friday is looming - can we expect South Africa's consumers to spend as much during this year's annual sales bonanza as they did last November?
With the current cost of living crisis should they be participating in this promotion frenzy at all?
According to NielsenIAQ's research, last year's Black Friday spending was bigger than the traditional festive season purchase week in December 2021.
More than half the volume of all fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) were sold on promotion, equating to a whopping R4-billion made on discount deals, it says.
Motheo Khoaripe talks to Kobus Eksteen, Sub-Sahara Africa Analytics Director at NielsenIQ.
He asks what shopper trends we can expect this Black Friday compared to the "Christmas" shopping week.
Black Friday continues to bring in bumper sales... In fact it grew its lead over the historical biggest time of the year, the December month-end period, from 2% bigger in 2020 to 6% last year.Kobus Eksteen, Analytics Director: Sub-Sahara Africa - NielsenIQ
That's a big jump in one year for the total basket.Kobus Eksteen, Analytics Director: Sub-Sahara Africa - NielsenIQ
We also compared it to a normal month-end promotional period and we see that it's 23% higher... that's why there's a huge buzz in the industry and I guess Black Friday is something that is here to stay.Kobus Eksteen, Analytics Director: Sub-Sahara Africa - NielsenIQ
Ultimately, says Eksteen, Black Friday does hold some great deals for consumers.
"If you keep your wits about you, if you have a plan; you've got a budget and you stick to it..."
Looking at the trend of Black Friday continuing to grow year after year, despite the current pressures on consumers he thinks this year's sales will be no different.
There's this term 'promo fomo consumers' that we have in South Africa... Saffers just love a good deal. In fact the country ranks consistently in the top five most price-sensitive countries that NielsenIQ measures globally.Kobus Eksteen, Analytics Director: Sub-Sahara Africa - NielsenIQ
A survey the company conducted recently found that 86% of consumers expect prices to be going up in the next six months.
"If you throw all of this in the mix with inflation, cost of living going up, fuel, electricity etcetera you've got a recipe where Black Friday and the deals it offers for the smart shopper essentially gives them the opportunity to alleviate some of that pressure."
