Telkom profits drop 50%, but it aims to be SA leader in broadband technologies
- For the half-year to end-September Telkom's basic earnings and headline earnings per share plummeted more than 50%.
- Motheo Khoaripe asks Group CEO Serame Taukobong what the future holds for Telkom.
The Telkom Group posted its half-year interim results on Wednesday and they paint a bleak picture.
Group revenue was down 0.7% to R 21.2 billion for the six months to end-September.
Basic earnings dropped 52.5% to 131.6 cents per share, while headline earnings per share (HEPS) fell 51.9% to 137.2c.
Telkom grows mobile subscribers to 16 million, but IT business takes strain
"The Group delivered flat revenues as Telkom continues to execute its growth strategy of migrating to new technologies."
"This, coupled with changes in the consumer product mix and increased operating expenses including costs related to load-shedding, saw Group EBIDTA decline 17.3% over the period."
Telkom says however, that the results show its broadband strategy is poised to deliver growth
Motheo Khoaripe interviews Group CEO Serame Taukobong.
We have been operating under very challenging environments. We've talked about fuel increases and the impact on our customers, but that being said we're encouraged by the investment in broadband... and the shape of our revenue coming now from our next-generation networks as opposed to legacy.Serame Taukobong, Group CEO- Telkom
So we'll continue the drive and focus of investing, and realising ambitions to be a leader in broadband technologies in this country.Serame Taukobong, Group CEO- Telkom
Over 33% of our fixed-line customers are sitting on fibre access which is quite encouraging.Serame Taukobong, Group CEO- Telkom
Scroll up to listen to the interview with the Eskom CEO
More from Business
Germany signs controversial 15-year deal with Qatar to diversify energy supplies
Qatar has agreed to send two million tonnes of Liquified Natural Gas a year to Germany for 15 years.Read More
SABC wants to reward you for paying your TV license
The broadcaster closed bids in late November for service providers to build and manage this programme.Read More
DO NOT pay with EFT when shopping online (and other post-Black Friday lessons)
Out-of-stock "deals", websites crashing, nonrefundable EFT payments... Is Black Friday worth the hype?Read More
MTN claims victory in years-long legal battle with Turkey's Turkcell
Bruce Whitfield gets an update from Duncan McLeod, Editor of TechCentral.Read More
Single African Air Transport Market to take off, cheaper fares ahead?
South Africa is among 35 African countries that have signed up to the SAATM. It's also one of 17 nations ready to set the agreement in motion in a pilot phase.Read More
Political uncertainty hammers the rand, biggest 1-day loss since Nov 2016
The rand weakened more than 4% against the dollar on Thursday as speculation mounted about the likelihood of President Cyril Ramaphosa resigning.Read More
'We have it on good authority Ramaphosa WILL resign' - Qaanitah Hunter
Bruce Whitfield spoke to News24's Qaanitah Hunter before the Presidency announced that Cyril Ramaphosa would NOT be addressing the nation on Thursday evening.Read More
'We MUST have budgets': How to manage your money to survive festive spending
The festive season is a financially draining period. It is important to practice safe spending.Read More
Standard Bank's Munro to leave the Group after 27 years to 'recalibrate'
Bruce Whitfield talks to former Liberty CEO David Munro about what the future may hold in store during, and after his break from the corporate world.Read More
More from Local
What are we likely to see after the ANC NEC's emergency meeting?
The ANC National Executive Committee will hold an emergency meeting on Friday to discuss the section 89 report.Read More
Matric Rage is back! Get ready to PARTY!!
The Rage Festival is making a comeback after two years.Read More
SABC wants to reward you for paying your TV license
The broadcaster closed bids in late November for service providers to build and manage this programme.Read More
Who is David Mabuza, the man who could (very) soon be our next President?
If President Cyril Ramaphosa resigns, who will step into his shoes?Read More
'South Africa is in a very serious, unprecedented crisis' - political analyst
The fallout over Phala-Phala is an ironic twist in the tale of a president on whom South Africans had pinned their hopes on.Read More
'Ramaphosa should save himself embarrassment and resign' : analyst
South Africans were left on tenterhooks last night waiting for President Cyril Ramaphosa's possible resignation.Read More
Political uncertainty hammers the rand, biggest 1-day loss since Nov 2016
The rand weakened more than 4% against the dollar on Thursday as speculation mounted about the likelihood of President Cyril Ramaphosa resigning.Read More
'We have it on good authority Ramaphosa WILL resign' - Qaanitah Hunter
Bruce Whitfield spoke to News24's Qaanitah Hunter before the Presidency announced that Cyril Ramaphosa would NOT be addressing the nation on Thursday evening.Read More
Slavery in Cape Town abolished on this day (1 December) in 1834
Today marks a seminal moment in South Africa's history.Read More