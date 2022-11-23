Instil a culture of accountability in public sector - AG's appeal to govt
Motheo Khoaripe interviews South Africa's Auditor-General, Tsakani Maluleke.
- The Auditor-General submitted her audit findings for 2021/22 to Parliament on Wednesday.
- While there has been a gradual improvement in the audit outcomes of national and provincial government departments, the bigger ones with the bigger budgets still tend to be mismanaged, she says.
The Office of the Auditor-General released its audit report for the 2021-2022 financial year on Wednesday.
The report rates the performance of national and provincial government departments.
It finds there has been a gradual improvement in their audit outcomes.
Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke said the increase in the number of clean audits every year is thanks to "significant effort and commitment" by the leadership, officials and governance structures of these auditees.
AG Tsakani Maluleke briefs members of the media on the 2021-22 PFMA audit outcomes #AGReport' Auditor-General SA (@AuditorGen_SA) November 23, 2022
Read the full report here:https://t.co/iGidKwiS9Y pic.twitter.com/inhO1I4Kb6
30% of state departments obtained a clean audit.
However these departments account for only 6% of state expenditure Maluleke said.
"This improvement trend... doesn’t translate into the key service delivery departments."
Motheo Khoaripe interviews the AG on The Money Show.
What we found is that the smaller departments and entities are doing well, at least in terms of meeting the clean audit definition - they can report on their finances appropriately, they can report on their performance in a way that allows for transparency and for accountability to happen...Tsakani Maluleke, Auditor-General
...and they operate within the rule of law, especially in so far as procurement is concerned.Tsakani Maluleke, Auditor-General
This is not the case however with the bigger departments which are those with the bigger budgets, Maluleke adds.
That's a norm across most provinces, where you find that even if there are improvements in the number of clean audits, when you look at the quality of it you realise that a large part of the budget still sits in the hands of departments that cannot account appropriately for how they manage financial resources.Tsakani Maluleke, Auditor-General
They're not managing their performance appropriately, let alone report on it... and they also are still falling foul of the rule of law, especially in the area of procurement.Tsakani Maluleke, Auditor-General
In some instances there is clearly an intention to defraud she says, and these are the matters that ultimately land up in the hands of the law enforcement agencies.
There are also others cases which involve a lack of skills and a lack of monitoring, Maluleke explains.
But then the environment "becomes susceptible to actually creating leakage."
The AG has called on government to instill a culture of accountability in the public sector to improve service delivery to the citizenry.
Scroll to the top to listen to the in-depth interview with the AG
Source : @AuditorGen_SA/Twitter
More from Business
Germany signs controversial 15-year deal with Qatar to diversify energy supplies
Qatar has agreed to send two million tonnes of Liquified Natural Gas a year to Germany for 15 years.Read More
SABC wants to reward you for paying your TV license
The broadcaster closed bids in late November for service providers to build and manage this programme.Read More
DO NOT pay with EFT when shopping online (and other post-Black Friday lessons)
Out-of-stock "deals", websites crashing, nonrefundable EFT payments... Is Black Friday worth the hype?Read More
MTN claims victory in years-long legal battle with Turkey's Turkcell
Bruce Whitfield gets an update from Duncan McLeod, Editor of TechCentral.Read More
Single African Air Transport Market to take off, cheaper fares ahead?
South Africa is among 35 African countries that have signed up to the SAATM. It's also one of 17 nations ready to set the agreement in motion in a pilot phase.Read More
Political uncertainty hammers the rand, biggest 1-day loss since Nov 2016
The rand weakened more than 4% against the dollar on Thursday as speculation mounted about the likelihood of President Cyril Ramaphosa resigning.Read More
'We have it on good authority Ramaphosa WILL resign' - Qaanitah Hunter
Bruce Whitfield spoke to News24's Qaanitah Hunter before the Presidency announced that Cyril Ramaphosa would NOT be addressing the nation on Thursday evening.Read More
'We MUST have budgets': How to manage your money to survive festive spending
The festive season is a financially draining period. It is important to practice safe spending.Read More
Standard Bank's Munro to leave the Group after 27 years to 'recalibrate'
Bruce Whitfield talks to former Liberty CEO David Munro about what the future may hold in store during, and after his break from the corporate world.Read More
More from Local
What are we likely to see after the ANC NEC's emergency meeting?
The ANC National Executive Committee will hold an emergency meeting on Friday to discuss the section 89 report.Read More
Matric Rage is back! Get ready to PARTY!!
The Rage Festival is making a comeback after two years.Read More
SABC wants to reward you for paying your TV license
The broadcaster closed bids in late November for service providers to build and manage this programme.Read More
Who is David Mabuza, the man who could (very) soon be our next President?
If President Cyril Ramaphosa resigns, who will step into his shoes?Read More
'South Africa is in a very serious, unprecedented crisis' - political analyst
The fallout over Phala-Phala is an ironic twist in the tale of a president on whom South Africans had pinned their hopes on.Read More
'Ramaphosa should save himself embarrassment and resign' : analyst
South Africans were left on tenterhooks last night waiting for President Cyril Ramaphosa's possible resignation.Read More
Political uncertainty hammers the rand, biggest 1-day loss since Nov 2016
The rand weakened more than 4% against the dollar on Thursday as speculation mounted about the likelihood of President Cyril Ramaphosa resigning.Read More
'We have it on good authority Ramaphosa WILL resign' - Qaanitah Hunter
Bruce Whitfield spoke to News24's Qaanitah Hunter before the Presidency announced that Cyril Ramaphosa would NOT be addressing the nation on Thursday evening.Read More
Slavery in Cape Town abolished on this day (1 December) in 1834
Today marks a seminal moment in South Africa's history.Read More
More from Politics
What are we likely to see after the ANC NEC's emergency meeting?
The ANC National Executive Committee will hold an emergency meeting on Friday to discuss the section 89 report.Read More
Who is David Mabuza, the man who could (very) soon be our next President?
If President Cyril Ramaphosa resigns, who will step into his shoes?Read More
'South Africa is in a very serious, unprecedented crisis' - political analyst
The fallout over Phala-Phala is an ironic twist in the tale of a president on whom South Africans had pinned their hopes on.Read More
'Ramaphosa should save himself embarrassment and resign' : analyst
South Africans were left on tenterhooks last night waiting for President Cyril Ramaphosa's possible resignation.Read More
'We have it on good authority Ramaphosa WILL resign' - Qaanitah Hunter
Bruce Whitfield spoke to News24's Qaanitah Hunter before the Presidency announced that Cyril Ramaphosa would NOT be addressing the nation on Thursday evening.Read More
Time for Parliament to act on Ramaphosa: ATM
ATM feels vindicated by the Section 89 assessment panel report into the robbery at President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm.Read More
Section 89: Opposition political parties want President Cyril Ramaphosa out
Bantu Holomisa, leader of the UDM, says President Cyril Ramaphosa must step down to avoid South Africa becoming a mafia state.Read More
Section 89 panel finds evidence of misconduct on 4 charges against Ramaphosa
The panel, which handed its report to the National Assembly Speaker on Wednesday, said that in light of the information placed before it, it concluded that on the face of it, the president may have violated the Constitution.Read More
Phala Phala: 'Whatever the outcome it will stick with Ramaphosa'
The Section 89 Panel report on whether the President should face an impeachment inquiry over the Phala Phala saga was handed to Parliament on Wednesday.Read More