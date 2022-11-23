Poop-smelling toilets warn potential users if the pong is too hectic to handle





Lester Kiewit interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (skip to 3:10).

Some public toilets in China now have smell sensors that warn potential users if a cubicle is too stinky to try.

The loos all have a stink-o-meter screen with the "vital" information at their entrances, allowing people the chance to take their pick.

Smell sensors on shopping malls’ high-tech public toilets in China… warn shoppers if booths are a tad too stinky to use… It tells you what’s going on in individual cubicles… and gives a stink rating… Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

There has been widespread criticism online… One guy called ‘Fat Boy Snail Noodles’ asked the question, ‘Are they trying to spy on us?’… Anyone following him into the cubicle? Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

