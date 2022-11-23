Poop-smelling toilets warn potential users if the pong is too hectic to handle
Lester Kiewit interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (skip to 3:10).
Some public toilets in China now have smell sensors that warn potential users if a cubicle is too stinky to try.
The loos all have a stink-o-meter screen with the "vital" information at their entrances, allowing people the chance to take their pick.
Smell sensors on shopping malls’ high-tech public toilets in China… warn shoppers if booths are a tad too stinky to use… It tells you what’s going on in individual cubicles… and gives a stink rating…Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
There has been widespread criticism online… One guy called ‘Fat Boy Snail Noodles’ asked the question, ‘Are they trying to spy on us?’… Anyone following him into the cubicle?Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
Kiewit interviewed Gilchrist (skip to 3:10).
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/poop-shit-fun-figure-laugh-heap-4108423/
More from World
Ukraine launches 'I Want To Live' programme for Russian troops to surrender
The scheme enables conscripted Russian soldiers to text, or call when they want to surrender.Read More
Germany signs controversial 15-year deal with Qatar to diversify energy supplies
Qatar has agreed to send two million tonnes of Liquified Natural Gas a year to Germany for 15 years.Read More
Kavaan - the 'loneliest elephant in the world' - is now living his best life
Clarence Ford chats to Barbara Friedman about trending stories from around the web.Read More
Jamaica eyes reparations from UK MP whose ancestors made a fortune from slavery
Conservative MP Richard Drax's ancestors were pioneers of the Caribbean slave trade about 400 years ago.Read More
Iran police kills football fan for cheering team's loss, an anti-regime gesture
Iran has been in political turmoil for months, but now another callous death may further fuel violence in the republic.Read More
Russia continues to pulverise civilian infrastructure in Ukraine
Millions of Ukrainians are without water or electricity as Russia continues to pummel civilians far from the front lines.Read More
Man shoots family over a heated, drunken game of Monopoly
Monopoly is a tense game, even without guns, but this is story is next-level crazy.Read More
Guards arrested for Eskom diesel theft - fuel prices will see trend continue
With fuel prices high it's 'no wonder' diesel theft is on the increase in SA. Bruce Whitfield asks Deloitte's Jenny Erskine what the future holds for the prices we'll be paying.Read More
Ireland announces bill to legalise recreational use of dagga
The Irish – among the world’s largest consumers of dagga – may soon partake without breaking the law.Read More
More from Lifestyle
DO NOT pay with EFT when shopping online (and other post-Black Friday lessons)
Out-of-stock "deals", websites crashing, nonrefundable EFT payments... Is Black Friday worth the hype?Read More
Single African Air Transport Market to take off, cheaper fares ahead?
South Africa is among 35 African countries that have signed up to the SAATM. It's also one of 17 nations ready to set the agreement in motion in a pilot phase.Read More
Break the cycle: how emotional abuse can lead to generational trauma
Abuse is not always physical, and emotional or psychological abuse can be as traumatic for children who are victims.Read More
Please, can YOU give blood and save lives this holiday season?
Dr Karin Van Den Berg discusses how far SANBS has come in dealing with HIV/AIDS and the importance of blood donation.Read More
[WATCH] American tourist in Cape Town screams at neighbours for having a braai
A video has gone viral of a woman with an American accent shouting at her neighbours for having a braai.Read More
'We MUST have budgets': How to manage your money to survive festive spending
The festive season is a financially draining period. It is important to practice safe spending.Read More
[WATCH] No faf-fing! Insurance ads show bad things also happen to 'good' people
The Budget Insurance campaign which has fun with local celebrities is the pick for the week's advertising 'hero' on The Money Show.Read More
'Biggest obstacle to 4-day week in SA is mindset that it can't possibly work'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Jakobus Wilken from IQbusiness, one of the local companies taking part in the 4-day work week pilot next year.Read More
'This country is putting its footprint worldwide': CT Opera wins at opera awards
The Cape Town Opera saw victory in the Equal Opportunities and Impact category at the prestigious International Opera Awards.Read More