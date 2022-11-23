All signs point to another 75 basis point rate hike on Thursday - economist
Motheo Khoaripe interviews Peter Worthington, Senior Economist at Absa.
- On the eve of the Sarb's interest rate decision, Stats SA announced a slight uptick in consumer price inflation.
- Absa expects the central bank to hike the repo rate by 75 basis points.
Consumers already struggling with the ever-increasing cost of living are bracing themselves for another interest rate hike expected on Thursday.
The South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) will announce its decision after the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) concludes its latest meeting.
When the Sarb raised interest rates by another 75 basis points in September, the SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) warned that ordinary South Africans would not be able to keep up.
RELATED: Rate hike: 'Ordinary South Africans cannot afford another blow of this kind'
On the eve of the interest rate announcement, Stats SA announced a slight uptick in consumer price inflation.
It rose to 7.6% in October, from 7.5% in September.
RELATED: October CPI figure ticks up to 7.6% - Stats SA
Motheo Khoaripe asks Peter Worthington, Senior Economist at Absa, for his thoughts on how big Thursday's likely increase will be.
Absa forecasts another 75 basis point hike Worthington says.
He explains that there a number of reasons for this forecast outside of Wednesday's CPI upside "surprise".
We're expecting - and indeed the Reserve Bank's own forecasts show - core CPI inflation continuing to rise... and we're going to find the Sarb tomorrow publishing inflation forecasts that are revised towards the upsidePeter Worthington, Senior Economist - Absa
Worthington notes that expectations for inflation are still well above the midpoint of the Reserve Bank's target range and that South Africa still has a negative repo rate.
For all these reasons, he says, they expect the 75 basis point rate hike as opposed to 50 points.
Another factor is that we're right at this juncture before we go into these illiquid markets over the festive season, and if they think they're going to have to hike anyway, with some risk events like the ANC elective conference... we think they will be biased to go with the 75 rather than the 50.Peter Worthington, Senior Economist - Absa
For more of Worthington's analysis scroll up for the interview audio
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/shutterhero/shutterhero2005/shutterhero200500198/146520566-paying-buying-or-selling-houses-cars-motorcycles-monthly-installment-payment-concept.jpg
More from Business
Germany signs controversial 15-year deal with Qatar to diversify energy supplies
Qatar has agreed to send two million tonnes of Liquified Natural Gas a year to Germany for 15 years.Read More
SABC wants to reward you for paying your TV license
The broadcaster closed bids in late November for service providers to build and manage this programme.Read More
DO NOT pay with EFT when shopping online (and other post-Black Friday lessons)
Out-of-stock "deals", websites crashing, nonrefundable EFT payments... Is Black Friday worth the hype?Read More
MTN claims victory in years-long legal battle with Turkey's Turkcell
Bruce Whitfield gets an update from Duncan McLeod, Editor of TechCentral.Read More
Single African Air Transport Market to take off, cheaper fares ahead?
South Africa is among 35 African countries that have signed up to the SAATM. It's also one of 17 nations ready to set the agreement in motion in a pilot phase.Read More
Political uncertainty hammers the rand, biggest 1-day loss since Nov 2016
The rand weakened more than 4% against the dollar on Thursday as speculation mounted about the likelihood of President Cyril Ramaphosa resigning.Read More
'We have it on good authority Ramaphosa WILL resign' - Qaanitah Hunter
Bruce Whitfield spoke to News24's Qaanitah Hunter before the Presidency announced that Cyril Ramaphosa would NOT be addressing the nation on Thursday evening.Read More
'We MUST have budgets': How to manage your money to survive festive spending
The festive season is a financially draining period. It is important to practice safe spending.Read More
Standard Bank's Munro to leave the Group after 27 years to 'recalibrate'
Bruce Whitfield talks to former Liberty CEO David Munro about what the future may hold in store during, and after his break from the corporate world.Read More
More from Local
What are we likely to see after the ANC NEC's emergency meeting?
The ANC National Executive Committee will hold an emergency meeting on Friday to discuss the section 89 report.Read More
Matric Rage is back! Get ready to PARTY!!
The Rage Festival is making a comeback after two years.Read More
SABC wants to reward you for paying your TV license
The broadcaster closed bids in late November for service providers to build and manage this programme.Read More
Who is David Mabuza, the man who could (very) soon be our next President?
If President Cyril Ramaphosa resigns, who will step into his shoes?Read More
'South Africa is in a very serious, unprecedented crisis' - political analyst
The fallout over Phala-Phala is an ironic twist in the tale of a president on whom South Africans had pinned their hopes on.Read More
'Ramaphosa should save himself embarrassment and resign' : analyst
South Africans were left on tenterhooks last night waiting for President Cyril Ramaphosa's possible resignation.Read More
Political uncertainty hammers the rand, biggest 1-day loss since Nov 2016
The rand weakened more than 4% against the dollar on Thursday as speculation mounted about the likelihood of President Cyril Ramaphosa resigning.Read More
'We have it on good authority Ramaphosa WILL resign' - Qaanitah Hunter
Bruce Whitfield spoke to News24's Qaanitah Hunter before the Presidency announced that Cyril Ramaphosa would NOT be addressing the nation on Thursday evening.Read More
Slavery in Cape Town abolished on this day (1 December) in 1834
Today marks a seminal moment in South Africa's history.Read More