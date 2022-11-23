It has never been easier or more difficult to buy a ticket





South Africans can identify with Taylor Swift fans that hoped to snag a ticket to see her Era Tour. Swift is a very popular artist and so there was always going to be more demand than supply. Ticketmaster was the partner to handle the sale of tickets which resulted in much anger and calls for the company to be broken up to allow for more competition.

The criticism and calls for amendments to how the ticketing industry is run is justified, but it may not change the situation without the entire supply chain being considered.

Demand

Locals wanting to buy significantly discounted airline tickets or great online deals will know the hope of getting a deal only to find themselves in queues or see errors messages or announcements to say all the tickets have been sold.

When there is a limited supply and a much larger demand there is no way to avoid disappointing most. The issue comes from the expectation that being able to get online is the only thing you need to get the deal. This is not true. If you arrived at a venue that had a queue with dozens of people waiting ahead of you to buy just a few items on special, you would not join the line. Online you don’t know how long that line is so you join in the hope that you might be next.

For the majority of events there is adequate if not an excess of supply and likewise there is more likely a desire to attend rather than a must do bucket list desire to attend.

Attending a World Cup is such an event with tickets for early stages being easier to get as there are many more of them and the demand for some of the games is less than for the knockout stages. The solution is to allow those that want to attend to all sign up to get a ticket to multiple matches, then allocate them on a lottery basis. Everyone knows that there is a chance to get a ticket but it is not based on the time they spend on the site refreshing it endlessly hoping to get one.

The challenge is how to determine when to use the lottery option and when to give people the choice to choose their ticket location and price rather than wait to see what they get.

For the Taylor Swift tour there was another reason to not make the tickets available on a first come first served basis - bots.

Bots

Bots are automated buying programs that can be programmed to follow a set of rules to rapidly and repeatedly login to websites to improve the chance to get an available ticket. They can also open multiple browsers and operate like dozens if not hundreds of humans trying to buy a ticket.

For the Swift tour, 1,5 million of the 2,5 million tickets were released to those that registered as fans, Ticketmaster reported that their sites got 14 million visits. It is possible that some that were not registered tried their luck, but what is more likely is that those looking to resell tickets created multiple fan accounts and then used bots to log on and repeatedly try to buy as many tickets as possible.

While some regular fans may use bots the more likely users are resellers and they are the next big issue that makes this an unhappy experience.

Resellers

Ticketmaster operates in South Africa, but stipulates that tickets they sell may not be bought to giveaway (see section 9), used in packages or resold. I imagine the promoter would offer the package options and giveaways. It may seem unfair to not allow someone who hoped to attend but no longer can, to prevent them selling their tickets, but the issue is how to determine who really could not attend versus simply wanting to resell tickets.

If the sale could only be done via the ticket issuer and that the tickets could only be sold for the same or less, would make it a better option. Many sporting tournaments reserve the issuing of tickets and include the person that must attend. The tickets may be returned or transferred at the same price and only if the new person’s details are provided, there is also a limit to how many tickets may be bought by one person or assigned to one person.

Ticketmaster in the US not only does allow for ticket resales, they encourage it and allow resellers to set their own price. An undercover news team even managed to see how Ticketmaster was promoting this activity.

Ticket scalpers have been around since tickets were first made available, typically you would find them outside venues looking to make a last minute deal to someone who did not plan well enough. Sports grounds, theatres and anywhere where tickets are needed may have had someone roaming around asking who needed tickets.

Online sales make it easier to get them and online sales make it a great business for those happy to learn some basic programming.

The risks may be similar to crypto and day traders as the hope is the ticket demand and so prices would increase but should no sale be made by the time the event happens the ticket becomes worthless.

Ticketmaster noted that less than 5% of the tickets are available for resale. I expect that to be the number of tickets made available on their platform as they would not know about tickets on other platforms like Viagogo and it does not sound like a large number but 5% is over 100 000 tickets and that for concerts that only happen next year. This is not people who hoped to go but can no longer go.

So why not get rid of resellers? For one, promoters, artists and ticket sellers know that the public tend to not buy tickets till much closer to the event date. Having a reseller stimulate the demand will both increase it and give the promoters an early cash injection to better predict the final success of an event. By requiring the tickets be sold by themselves they can earn additional fees and those are typically tied to the resale value of the ticket.

There has been a move by Ticketmaster to balance the impact of resellers although it does not really help the fans.

Dynamic ticket prices

You know that buying an airline ticket long in advance or just before the flight might get you a better deal. But you need to know you definitely will be flying long before the flight or be willing to try for a last minute ticket for a flight that is full.

Dynamic prices set the price according to the demand, the price increases until it matches what a buyer is willing to pay. When the ticket seller does this, the artist gets the benefit of getting more from that ticket. When a reseller does it, the extra goes only to the reseller.

In either option, the fans pay way more than they would like.

Monopoly power

Ticketmaster is the global leader of event ticketing and has grown via merger with Live Nation a huge event promoter and exclusive partnerships and outright ownership of many well known venues.

Should an artist like Taylor Swift wish to use another provider and they run into all sorts of other logistical issues like simply finding venues large enough to accommodate all those that would like to attend. Ticketmaster noted that if all those that appeared to want to buy tickets had been able to do so, there would need to be 900 concerts. That would require Swift to perform each night for 2,5 years.

It is important to note that following the collapse of the music sale industry which was first a free for all piracy issue and now a streaming environment which returns a small return to artists. The substantial income comes from touring which includes merchandise sales as well as tickets and concessions. To ensure you get the most return for your effort you need a promoter and team that will ensure everything runs smoothly and turns a healthy profit. Artists even if they don’t like the system have little alternative.

So, who is at fault and what will fix this?

That depends who you ask. Artists, fans, promoters and regulators will all have valid points to raise. I doubt anyone has all the answers and it is likely that there is no perfect option. The components for a more equitable solution would include

More transparency about costs and availability

A mix of tickets for long term fans, those willing to pay and those that could only afford a ticket in a lottery

Removing resellers but allowing resale for those that can’t attend.

Limiting or stopping bots

A better balance of incomes from other revenue streams for artists

This article first appeared on 702 : It has never been easier or more difficult to buy a ticket