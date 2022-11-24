MANDY WIENER: The law is not an ass. Our constitutional democracy self-corrects





This week South Africans were reminded once again how we arguably have the most progressive and inclusive Constitution in the world.

Drafted at the turn of democracy, it is a collaborative document, representing the collective wisdom of our people.

Two key judgments handed down by the country’s courts in the past few days once again demonstrated this.

On Monday, the Supreme Court of Appeal found that former president Jacob Zuma’s release on medical parole was unlawful.

In September last year, several parties approached the Gauteng High Court to review and set aside then Correctional Services Commissioner Arthur Fraser’s decision to grant Zuma medical parole.

Zuma’s release on medical parole appeared dubious. It fed into the perception that those with influence and political power could abuse the legal process. Arthur Fraser’s attempts to discredit the current President with allegations of money laundering involving Phala Phala added fuel to the narrative that the ex-prisons commissioner was acting politically when he ordered Zuma’s release.

However, as is so often the case when there has been an abuse of power or a failing by a government leader, it has been civil society and the courts that have held the country on course.

The Helen Suzman Foundation was the second respondent in the matter. Its director Nicole Fritz responded to the judgment in a tweet saying, “There is no question that today’s judgment holds out serious, even devastating, consequences for Mr Zuma. But make no mistake, this is what equality before the law demands: that the law will now bow or break before the powerful or at the spectre of threat. It requires observance and compliance from us all. It grants no favours or special treatment.”

This was so true. Even in the face of the prospect of another wave of unrest and looting which ensued last year when Zuma was jailed, the courts have ordered that he go back to prison yet again. The Department of Correctional Services has since released a statement that it would challenge the Supreme Court of Appeal judgment.

Also on Monday, just hours after the Zuma judgment, the Constitutional Court in a majority judgment written by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, ordered that Chris Hani’s killer Janusz Waluś be released on parole.

This is a case thick with emotion and deeply divisive. It is difficult for many to remove the facts and the law from the intensity of the sentiment. Waluś's actions took the country to the brink and very nearly triggered a civil war.

Justice ministers over the years have refused numerous applications for parole from the Pole.

In 2020, Ronald Lamola turned him down citing remarks made by the trial court.

But ultimately, the politicians ran out of road down which to kick the can and it was the judiciary that had to step in.

Politically, it was a wise move from Lamola who has ambitions of being the ANC Deputy President. There would have been no coming back from being the minister who set Hani’s killer free. It is more palatable to have his political decision overturned by the apex court based on law.

In his judgment, the Chief Justice powerfully reminded the country that the Constitution was not written merely for those who fought against apartheid, but for all South Africans.

"I have also borne in mind that when the fathers and mothers of our constitutional democracy drafted our Constitution and included in it the Bill of Rights, they did not draft a Bill of Rights that would confer fundamental rights only on those who fought for democracy and not on those who had supported apartheid or who were opposed to the introduction of democracy in this country.

They drafted a Bill of Rights that conferred fundamental rights on everyone, including those who had supported apartheid with all their hearts. Indeed, they drafted a Bill of Rights which conferred fundamental rights even upon visitors to our country so that, upon entry into our country, they begin to enjoy the benefits and protections of our Bill of Rights," said Zondo in the judgment.

In other words, and as a newspaper headline read this week, it’s painful but it’s the law.

For Hani’s widow Limpho, Zondo is an easy and understandable target for her fury. She responded by saying that she felt that the trauma she and her family were put through at Waluś's hands, was not given due consideration by the Constitutional Court.

"This country is finished where in this country a foreign white can come into South Africa, kill my husband…This judgment is diabolical, totally diabolical. I’ve never seen anything like this,” she added.

Limpho Hani also gave credence to Minister Lindiwe Sisulu’s attacks on the judiciary, which have proven to be dangerous.

Deputy Minister in The Presidency for State Security, Zizi Kodwa, has since suggested it was time to revisit certain South African laws.

"And if there is a sense in society, generally that the criminal justice and the law are no longer protecting them that has got the potential to create social instability in the country and, therefore, we shouldn't run away from looking at laws that we think must give confidence to the people," he said.

This too is potentially dangerous.

The authors of the Constitution did not have a crystal ball. But they had to mitigate against potential future abuses and hypothetical scenarios which were beyond comprehension at the dawn of democracy.

Time and time again our Constitution and the judiciary that serves it has had to hold the country on the right path when the other arms of government have failed us. There are countless examples of court cases where the rule of law has stopped power from being abused and forced the executive to alter course.

It is also why we have the concept of the separation of powers, as we have seen in instances where the courts have held that the legislature must rework the law in order for it to pass constitutional muster in a changing world.

For many, as Mr Bumble learned in Oliver Twist, the Dickensian idea that the law is an ass may seem more appropriate this week as the application appears contrary to common sense.

But what we have seen in reality in South Africa is that the law is anything but an ass.

Author, columnist and journalist Mandy Wiener hosts The Midday Report on 702 and CapeTalk.

This article first appeared on EWN : MANDY WIENER: The law is not an ass. Our constitutional democracy self-corrects