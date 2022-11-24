Energy drinks should be regulated like alcohol and cigarettes - dietitian
Lester Kiewit spoke to registered dietitian Lila Bruk.
Energy drinks should be regulated in the way cigarettes and alcoholic beverages are, said the spokesperson for the Association for Dietetics in South Africa - Lila Bruk.
This follows reports by South African goods company Tiger Brands' announcing a significant boom in product sales.
We have warning labels on cigarettes, on alcohol etc so why should [it] not be on products like this which are clearly very dangerous.Lila Bruk, Registered Dietitian
The beverages contain high sugar intake, increased caffeine dosage and carry a lot of calories which all can take a toll on an individual's wellbeing.
The issue there is if you are having huge amounts of caffeine and you are caffeine sensitive it can cause problems like anxiety, palpitations, insomnia and you never know how you are going to respond.Lila Bruk, Registered Dietitian
The trend is particularly concerning for young people, who because of the brightly coloured packaging and low cost, often consume the drinks in alarming amounts, she explained.
The concern is, for younger teenagers especially children, caffeine can be quite dangerous.Lila Bruk, Registered Dietitian
These products can also affect the teeth, the liver, kidneys, immune system and heart and could lead to obesity and diabetes.
Listen to the full audio for more.
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/shelf-shop-fittings-stock-3840437/
