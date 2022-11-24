Ramaphosa’s dual image is a good contradiction to explore – political economist
Lester Kiewit spoke to political economist Professor Patrick Bond on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s dual image – as viewed by the world, and another as viewed locally, by South Africans.
In South Africa, the president is viewed as the leader of a corrupt ruling party that is failing to adequately stabilise the country’s energy crisis or bring crime under control.
However, on the world stage Ramaphosa is seen in an entirely different light.
He has a great reputation with business leaders, viewed as a good leader in the African Union, lauded for his push for COVID-19 vaccines on the continent, and in the BRICS community his views and diplomacy are respected.
University of Johannesburg sociology professor Patrick Bond said President Cyril Ramaphosa's dual image is a good contradiction to explore.
His geopolitics that involve comment and/or action on the Russia-Ukraine conflict is an example of his ambiguity that leaves the country exposed, noted Bond.
South Africa was already way too exposed and that was reflected in how wishy-washy the government is on the Russian illegal invasion of Ukraine.Patrick Bond, Political economist
