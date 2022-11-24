[WATCH] Classy Japanese fans clean up stadium after their team smashes Germany





Amy MacIver interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web (skip to 4:56).

Soccer fans are a notoriously raucous bunch. When they lose, they tend to go wild. When they win, they lose their minds.

Japanese fans, bless them, have good manners ingrained, no matter the situation, which in their case was an upset win over four-time World Champions Germany.

No sooner was the game over – with the Samurai Blue beating Germany 2 against 1 – than the Japanese crowd started tidying up the Khalifa International Stadium.

Tidying up after one of their greatest #FIFAWorldCup wins 👏



Huge respect to these Japanese fans 🙌 #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/RVwLwykPeq — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 24, 2022

This is not the first time Japanese fans have done this… Japan beat Germany! … It’s not like they then went out to party; the fans first cleaned up the stadium! Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire

The videos and photos of the fans diligently putting rubbish in bags – it’s just an amazing feel-good story! … Maybe one day we will get there? Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire

MacIver interviewed Friedman – scroll up to listen (skip to 4:56).