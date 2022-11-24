[WATCH] Classy Japanese fans clean up stadium after their team smashes Germany
Amy MacIver interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web (skip to 4:56).
Soccer fans are a notoriously raucous bunch. When they lose, they tend to go wild. When they win, they lose their minds.
Japanese fans, bless them, have good manners ingrained, no matter the situation, which in their case was an upset win over four-time World Champions Germany.
No sooner was the game over – with the Samurai Blue beating Germany 2 against 1 – than the Japanese crowd started tidying up the Khalifa International Stadium.
Tidying up after one of their greatest #FIFAWorldCup wins 👏— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 24, 2022
Huge respect to these Japanese fans 🙌 #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/RVwLwykPeq
This is not the first time Japanese fans have done this… Japan beat Germany! … It’s not like they then went out to party; the fans first cleaned up the stadium!Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
The videos and photos of the fans diligently putting rubbish in bags – it’s just an amazing feel-good story! … Maybe one day we will get there?Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
MacIver interviewed Friedman – scroll up to listen (skip to 4:56).
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_191647795_october-6-2021-tokyo-japan-fifa-world-cup-on-the-background-of-the-flag-of-japan-.html?vti=maiaxunn0tx0y3pdwb-1-37
More from Sport
Belgium erupts in mad, violent rioting after their soccer team's loss
Japanese fans recently wowed the world with their classy behaviour. The Belgians, however, are just shocking.Read More
Were Ronaldo's controversial comments fair grounds for immediate dismissal?
Cristiano Ronaldo had his contract with Manchester United terminated after some controversial comments.Read More
We have a decent squad to face Stormers Rugby team on Friday - Gareth Davies
John Maytham chats with Wales Rugby Union player Gareth Davies currently playing for Scarlets about the Championship matches.Read More
Glazers out! The call has been heard. Manchester United is up for sale
Manchester United fans haven’t had great news in a while. Their luck may be turning.Read More
Supa Piet snatches another Oita marathon title, smashes record
Pieter du Preez won the race in 2:22.33 in the T51 category, finally breaking a 27-year T51 marathon world recordRead More
World Cup stadium booze ban: Budweiser deletes initial 'this is akward' tweet
Fifa announced the last-minute alcohol ban for stadiums on Friday, 48 hours before the World Cup kicks off in Qatar.Read More
Don't use my tweets as clickbait, Lekka: Rassie on tweets that got him 2nd ban
SA Director of Rugby Rassie Erasumus is in hot water after World Rugby banned him, again, over refereeing remarks on social media.Read More
I am worried that Boks being labeled as whingers - Andre Watson
Following social media posts regarding officiating, SA rugby coach Rassie Erasmus was banned from the Springboks' next two matches.Read More
Hlompho Kekana backs Bafana to improve and qualify for World Cup
The former Mamelodi Sundowns captain does believe that the current national squad can improve and gain entry into the big tournament if they apply themselves and give their best.Read More