The Midday Report Express: Suspended Public Protector going to ConCourt





Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is taking her fight to the Constitutional Court in an attempt to get herself reinstated. The move is opposed by an unlikely alliance between President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Democratic Alliance.

Mkhwebane's contention remains that the President's call for her suspension is tainted, as it was only done to protect himself from an investigation into the Phala Phala affair. However, the President's counsel argues that the decision to issue the suspension well preceded its announcement and, moreover, the President received no benefit from Mkhwebane's suspension since the investigation moved forward under her deputy anyway.

Tshidi Madia, standing in for Mandy Wiener, spoke to EWN's Bernadette Wicks the Public Protector's latest move.

This decision was long in the making, and that although the timing is obviously questionable on the face of it, it's not as though [the President] took that decision in those two days after he learned that she was investigating him [over Phala Phala]. Bernadette Wicks, EWN Reporter

