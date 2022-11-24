Rosebank resident puts up drug-dealing road signs in response to brazen crime





Amy MacIver spoke to chairperson of the Mowbray Community Policing Forum (CPF) Jonathon Hobday about the residents' response to drugs in the area.

The Rosebank suburb has seen significant levels of drug activity .

A Rosebank resident has put up sarcastic signs drawing attention to the problem.

FILE: Rosebank resident created signs to draw attention to crime in the area. Picture: supplied

According to Hobday, over the past year or so Rosebank has become a sort of drug highway.

He said that drugs are dropped off openly and dangerously and the residents have become unnerved by this behaviour.

In response to the deep frustration residents have been feeling around this, they have erected road signs with messages indicating drug dealers have right of way, or directing to cocaine drop-off zones.

Those signs are a sarcastic dig at the levels of incompetence of the police as well as the brazenness of the law breaking. Jonathon Hobday, chairperson of the Mowbray CPF

He added that while this action is not necessarily legal, and they do not condone it, he can understand and empathise with the level of frustration that residents are experiencing.

The man who put up the sign called in anonymously under the name ‘Samuel’ and said that it became very obvious that the status quo was not working, and something needed to be done which is why he chose this humorous activism to make his voice heard.

He added that for now they have seen what appear to be successful drug deals and resident safety would be at risk if something does go wrong.

‘Samuel’ said while he is not advocating for vigilantism, when the proper channels do not work and the neighbourhood is becoming less safe, there is an obligation to intervene if you are able to.

