Rosebank resident puts up drug-dealing road signs in response to brazen crime
Amy MacIver spoke to chairperson of the Mowbray Community Policing Forum (CPF) Jonathon Hobday about the residents' response to drugs in the area.
-
The Rosebank suburb has seen significant levels of drug activity.
-
A Rosebank resident has put up sarcastic signs drawing attention to the problem.
According to Hobday, over the past year or so Rosebank has become a sort of drug highway.
He said that drugs are dropped off openly and dangerously and the residents have become unnerved by this behaviour.
In response to the deep frustration residents have been feeling around this, they have erected road signs with messages indicating drug dealers have right of way, or directing to cocaine drop-off zones.
Those signs are a sarcastic dig at the levels of incompetence of the police as well as the brazenness of the law breaking.Jonathon Hobday, chairperson of the Mowbray CPF
He added that while this action is not necessarily legal, and they do not condone it, he can understand and empathise with the level of frustration that residents are experiencing.
The man who put up the sign called in anonymously under the name ‘Samuel’ and said that it became very obvious that the status quo was not working, and something needed to be done which is why he chose this humorous activism to make his voice heard.
He added that for now they have seen what appear to be successful drug deals and resident safety would be at risk if something does go wrong.
‘Samuel’ said while he is not advocating for vigilantism, when the proper channels do not work and the neighbourhood is becoming less safe, there is an obligation to intervene if you are able to.
Listen to the audio above for more.
More from Local
What are we likely to see after the ANC NEC's emergency meeting?
The ANC National Executive Committee will hold an emergency meeting on Friday to discuss the section 89 report.Read More
Matric Rage is back! Get ready to PARTY!!
The Rage Festival is making a comeback after two years.Read More
SABC wants to reward you for paying your TV license
The broadcaster closed bids in late November for service providers to build and manage this programme.Read More
Who is David Mabuza, the man who could (very) soon be our next President?
If President Cyril Ramaphosa resigns, who will step into his shoes?Read More
'South Africa is in a very serious, unprecedented crisis' - political analyst
The fallout over Phala-Phala is an ironic twist in the tale of a president on whom South Africans had pinned their hopes on.Read More
'Ramaphosa should save himself embarrassment and resign' : analyst
South Africans were left on tenterhooks last night waiting for President Cyril Ramaphosa's possible resignation.Read More
Political uncertainty hammers the rand, biggest 1-day loss since Nov 2016
The rand weakened more than 4% against the dollar on Thursday as speculation mounted about the likelihood of President Cyril Ramaphosa resigning.Read More
'We have it on good authority Ramaphosa WILL resign' - Qaanitah Hunter
Bruce Whitfield spoke to News24's Qaanitah Hunter before the Presidency announced that Cyril Ramaphosa would NOT be addressing the nation on Thursday evening.Read More
Slavery in Cape Town abolished on this day (1 December) in 1834
Today marks a seminal moment in South Africa's history.Read More