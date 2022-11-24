We have a decent squad to face Stormers Rugby team on Friday - Gareth Davies
Davies says that the Scarlets lost a few international games back home. This is because they have not had enough strong players in the squad as well as a number ruled out due to injuries - however, they remain positive.
We have a very strong squad here because we have a few boys back from suspension and from injury.Gareth Davies, Scrum-half -Wales international rugby union player
The team has a decent squad to face the Stormers Rugby team on Friday, Davies adds.
Stormers are however known to have a strong squad of players but we looking forward to it.Gareth Davies, Scrum-half -Wales international rugby union player
We got a few weeks with no games to prep and hopefully, it will be a good game of rugby to watch, and hopefully, we come up on top.Gareth Davies, Scrum-half -Wales international rugby union player
Scroll up to the audio to listen to the full interview.
Source : @scarlets_rugby/Twitter
