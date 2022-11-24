We have a decent squad to face Stormers Rugby team on Friday - Gareth Davies





Davies says that the Scarlets lost a few international games back home. This is because they have not had enough strong players in the squad as well as a number ruled out due to injuries - however, they remain positive.

We have a very strong squad here because we have a few boys back from suspension and from injury. Gareth Davies, Scrum-half -Wales international rugby union player

The team has a decent squad to face the Stormers Rugby team on Friday, Davies adds.

Stormers are however known to have a strong squad of players but we looking forward to it. Gareth Davies, Scrum-half -Wales international rugby union player

We got a few weeks with no games to prep and hopefully, it will be a good game of rugby to watch, and hopefully, we come up on top. Gareth Davies, Scrum-half -Wales international rugby union player

