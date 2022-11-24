How your shopping can support struggling schools in SA
Load shedding, water shortages and taxi strikes. These are some of the challenges facing South African learners.
The period of load shedding, for example, has had a dire impact on learners.
In some provinces, certain exams have started late, with the most heavily affected subjects being computer applications technology (CAT) and information technology (IT).
Reports reveal that in one school, a number of computers blew because of load shedding, and in the process destroying the work of matric learners.
Load shedding has also impacted the morale of educators and pupils.
So how we can try and get ahead of the curve?
If you're keen on playing your part as an active citizen, one simple way you can assist schools is through the School-Days programme.
School Days enables you to raise funds for education by shopping at School-Days partners.
You can choose to support your school, Adopt-a-School Foundation and or a family - at no cost to you and while earning your points at retailers.
School Days achieved a major milestone this week with 1 million members.
Amy MacIver chatted to School Days CEO Paul Esterhuizen about how citizens can get involved.
We know we have crises and dilemmas, but so many teachers have to deliver a curriculum and they're determined to see their learners thrive. We at School Days built a platform so we can further enable this by using a rewards and loyalty programme so you can buy an educational currency and put that back into schools.Paul Esterhuizen, School Days CEO
Esterhuizen said South Africa's failing infrastructure is having a direct impact on educational outcomes.
He added that the socio-economic challenges faced by learners and parents make the situation even worse.
This is not over. Next year's matrics will have missed out a lot in Covid and their syllabus never had adequate delivery. I know schools are frantically looking at funding to enable schools to deliver. But it's got to happen at home because so much of learning is technology driven. It becomes a testing point because parents are struggling to meet rising costs and keep their jobs to fight inflation.Paul Esterhuizen, School Days CEO
Is there power in seeing beauty in problems, or do we give up? And that's what we're doing at School Days. We're saying to schools that we're alongside with them. We have to address the resourcing in school and the upskilling of our teachers.Paul Esterhuizen, School Days CEO
To find out more, visit https://www.schooldays.co.za/home
Scroll up to listen to the interview.
Source : Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
More from Local
What are we likely to see after the ANC NEC's emergency meeting?
The ANC National Executive Committee will hold an emergency meeting on Friday to discuss the section 89 report.Read More
Matric Rage is back! Get ready to PARTY!!
The Rage Festival is making a comeback after two years.Read More
SABC wants to reward you for paying your TV license
The broadcaster closed bids in late November for service providers to build and manage this programme.Read More
Who is David Mabuza, the man who could (very) soon be our next President?
If President Cyril Ramaphosa resigns, who will step into his shoes?Read More
'South Africa is in a very serious, unprecedented crisis' - political analyst
The fallout over Phala-Phala is an ironic twist in the tale of a president on whom South Africans had pinned their hopes on.Read More
'Ramaphosa should save himself embarrassment and resign' : analyst
South Africans were left on tenterhooks last night waiting for President Cyril Ramaphosa's possible resignation.Read More
Political uncertainty hammers the rand, biggest 1-day loss since Nov 2016
The rand weakened more than 4% against the dollar on Thursday as speculation mounted about the likelihood of President Cyril Ramaphosa resigning.Read More
'We have it on good authority Ramaphosa WILL resign' - Qaanitah Hunter
Bruce Whitfield spoke to News24's Qaanitah Hunter before the Presidency announced that Cyril Ramaphosa would NOT be addressing the nation on Thursday evening.Read More
Slavery in Cape Town abolished on this day (1 December) in 1834
Today marks a seminal moment in South Africa's history.Read More