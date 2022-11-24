How your shopping can support struggling schools in SA





Load shedding, water shortages and taxi strikes. These are some of the challenges facing South African learners.

The period of load shedding, for example, has had a dire impact on learners.

In some provinces, certain exams have started late, with the most heavily affected subjects being computer applications technology (CAT) and information technology (IT).

Reports reveal that in one school, a number of computers blew because of load shedding, and in the process destroying the work of matric learners.

Load shedding has also impacted the morale of educators and pupils.

So how we can try and get ahead of the curve?

If you're keen on playing your part as an active citizen, one simple way you can assist schools is through the School-Days programme.

School Days enables you to raise funds for education by shopping at School-Days partners.

You can choose to support your school, Adopt-a-School Foundation and or a family - at no cost to you and while earning your points at retailers.

School Days achieved a major milestone this week with 1 million members.

Amy MacIver chatted to School Days CEO Paul Esterhuizen about how citizens can get involved.

We know we have crises and dilemmas, but so many teachers have to deliver a curriculum and they're determined to see their learners thrive. We at School Days built a platform so we can further enable this by using a rewards and loyalty programme so you can buy an educational currency and put that back into schools. Paul Esterhuizen, School Days CEO

Esterhuizen said South Africa's failing infrastructure is having a direct impact on educational outcomes.

He added that the socio-economic challenges faced by learners and parents make the situation even worse.

This is not over. Next year's matrics will have missed out a lot in Covid and their syllabus never had adequate delivery. I know schools are frantically looking at funding to enable schools to deliver. But it's got to happen at home because so much of learning is technology driven. It becomes a testing point because parents are struggling to meet rising costs and keep their jobs to fight inflation. Paul Esterhuizen, School Days CEO

Is there power in seeing beauty in problems, or do we give up? And that's what we're doing at School Days. We're saying to schools that we're alongside with them. We have to address the resourcing in school and the upskilling of our teachers. Paul Esterhuizen, School Days CEO

To find out more, visit https://www.schooldays.co.za/home

