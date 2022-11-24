Glazers out! The call has been heard. Manchester United is up for sale

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:40
Lifestyle: Book Club - Grootbos Florilegium: A first for botanical art
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Sean Privett
Today at 14:10
Advice: Health & Wellness AI-DRIVEN ETHOS Therapy
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Louis Kathan
Today at 14:40
Entertainment: Theatre/Podcast/Movies/TV
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck - Deputy editor at TV Plus Magazine
Today at 15:20
The recognition of Muslim marriage in law
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Professor Waheeda Amien
Today at 15:40
Our Burning Planet - DNG Energy CEO Assets Seized
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Onke Ngcuka Journalist Daily Maverick
Today at 16:05
Arthur Fraser checkmated Ramaphosa
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:20
South Africa’s intelligence watchdog is failing civil society – how to restore its credibility
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof. Jane Duncan - Prof Of Journalism at Dept Of Journalism, Film And Television At University Of Johannesburg
Today at 17:20
History-making for Stormers as 11 players of colour to start against Dragons
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Dobson - Western Province Coach at ...
Today at 17:45
16 days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence social media campaign
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Refiloe Matalingoane
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
What are we likely to see after the ANC NEC's emergency meeting? The ANC National Executive Committee will hold an emergency meeting on Friday to discuss the section 89 report. 2 December 2022 10:22 AM
Matric Rage is back! Get ready to PARTY!! The Rage Festival is making a comeback after two years. 2 December 2022 8:09 AM
SABC wants to reward you for paying your TV license The broadcaster closed bids in late November for service providers to build and manage this programme. 2 December 2022 7:53 AM
View all Local
What are we likely to see after the ANC NEC's emergency meeting? The ANC National Executive Committee will hold an emergency meeting on Friday to discuss the section 89 report. 2 December 2022 10:22 AM
Who is David Mabuza, the man who could (very) soon be our next President? If President Cyril Ramaphosa resigns, who will step into his shoes? 2 December 2022 7:39 AM
'South Africa is in a very serious, unprecedented crisis' - political analyst The fallout over Phala-Phala is an ironic twist in the tale of a president on whom South Africans had pinned their hopes on. 2 December 2022 6:35 AM
View all Politics
Germany signs controversial 15-year deal with Qatar to diversify energy supplies Qatar has agreed to send two million tonnes of Liquified Natural Gas a year to Germany for 15 years. 2 December 2022 8:55 AM
SABC wants to reward you for paying your TV license The broadcaster closed bids in late November for service providers to build and manage this programme. 2 December 2022 7:53 AM
DO NOT pay with EFT when shopping online (and other post-Black Friday lessons) Out-of-stock "deals", websites crashing, nonrefundable EFT payments... Is Black Friday worth the hype? 2 December 2022 5:11 AM
View all Business
DO NOT pay with EFT when shopping online (and other post-Black Friday lessons) Out-of-stock "deals", websites crashing, nonrefundable EFT payments... Is Black Friday worth the hype? 2 December 2022 5:11 AM
Single African Air Transport Market to take off, cheaper fares ahead? South Africa is among 35 African countries that have signed up to the SAATM. It's also one of 17 nations ready to set the agreemen... 1 December 2022 6:36 PM
Break the cycle: how emotional abuse can lead to generational trauma Abuse is not always physical, and emotional or psychological abuse can be as traumatic for children who are victims. 1 December 2022 11:21 AM
View all Lifestyle
Belgium erupts in mad, violent rioting after their soccer team's loss Japanese fans recently wowed the world with their classy behaviour. The Belgians, however, are just shocking. 28 November 2022 8:45 AM
Were Ronaldo's controversial comments fair grounds for immediate dismissal? Cristiano Ronaldo had his contract with Manchester United terminated after some controversial comments. 25 November 2022 9:12 AM
We have a decent squad to face Stormers Rugby team on Friday - Gareth Davies John Maytham chats with Wales Rugby Union player Gareth Davies currently playing for Scarlets about the Championship matches. 24 November 2022 1:52 PM
View all Sport
New track combines iconic Johnny Clegg songs with his voice in Msaki collab 'It keeps all the nostalgia of those songs intact.' Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to Jesse Clegg about the project that features t... 26 November 2022 5:20 PM
10 articles that broke the internet this past week Unpaid traffic fines and wiping the slate clean... WhatsApp gets even MORE useful… Most Afrikaans speakers are Black… and more. 25 November 2022 1:03 PM
Chris Hemsworth (39) quits acting after Alzheimer’s scare The actor is temporarily taking a break from acting after a gene test showed his extreme vulnerability to developing Alzheimer’s. 22 November 2022 11:19 AM
View all Entertainment
Ukraine launches 'I Want To Live' programme for Russian troops to surrender The scheme enables conscripted Russian soldiers to text, or call when they want to surrender. 2 December 2022 9:14 AM
Kavaan - the 'loneliest elephant in the world' - is now living his best life Clarence Ford chats to Barbara Friedman about trending stories from around the web. 1 December 2022 12:33 PM
Jamaica eyes reparations from UK MP whose ancestors made a fortune from slavery Conservative MP Richard Drax's ancestors were pioneers of the Caribbean slave trade about 400 years ago. 1 December 2022 7:53 AM
View all World
Single African Air Transport Market to take off, cheaper fares ahead? South Africa is among 35 African countries that have signed up to the SAATM. It's also one of 17 nations ready to set the agreemen... 1 December 2022 6:36 PM
Malawi's Vice President arrested, charged with corruption over govt contracts Malawi's Vice President Saulos Chilima is accused of accepting money in exchange for awarding government contracts. 26 November 2022 12:41 PM
Game stores to close in East and West Africa with no buy-outs on the table Massmart announced the planned closure of 8 Game stores in SA and 14 in West and East Africa in August, after reporting huge losse... 22 November 2022 8:04 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] No faf-fing! Insurance ads show bad things also happen to 'good' people The Budget Insurance campaign which has fun with local celebrities is the pick for the week's advertising 'hero' on The Money Show... 30 November 2022 5:24 PM
Kelly Rowland's a big star but does she say 'YouBelong' to women in Mzansi? Brutal Fruit Spritzer collaborated with the US singer on its 'YouBelong' campaign. Why are we still looking to America? asks Think... 29 November 2022 7:07 PM
MANDY WIENER: The law is not an ass. Our constitutional democracy self-corrects Two judgments handed down this week once again demonstrate how our Constitution holds us on the right path writes Mandy Wiener. 24 November 2022 3:46 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Sport

Glazers out! The call has been heard. Manchester United is up for sale

24 November 2022 10:03 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Manchester United
Old trafford
Adam Gilchrist
Lester Kiewit
Glazer family
Good morning Cape Town

Manchester United fans haven’t had great news in a while. Their luck may be turning.

Lester Kiewit interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (skip to 3:45).

Manchester United’s American owners are selling the football club after 17 years marked by fan protests and worsening performance.

The Glazer family bought the world’s most well-known club in 2005 for £790 million.

The New York Stock Exchange-listed Manchester United has a market capitalisation of $2.15 billion (about R36 billion).

The side has not won the Premier League since 2013.

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo on Tuesday announced his immediate departure from the club, despite having more than seven months remaining on his contract.

Old Trafford, home of Manchester United. (Image by nmoodley from Pixabay.)
Old Trafford, home of Manchester United. (Image by nmoodley from Pixabay.)

If we can find something like $40 billion; mind you that’s the starting price… and another $40 billion to invest in the stadium and players…

Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

The Glazers… put a profitable club into debt. Seventeen years ago, Manchester United had the best team by far and the best stadium… Now, the stadium is a disgrace! …

Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

This is the problem with people with no interest in football buying a football club…

Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

Kiewit interviewed Gilchrist – scroll up to listen (skip to 3:45).




24 November 2022 10:03 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Manchester United
Old trafford
Adam Gilchrist
Lester Kiewit
Glazer family
Good morning Cape Town

More from Business

Berlin, Germany. © jakobradlgruber/123rf.com

Germany signs controversial 15-year deal with Qatar to diversify energy supplies

2 December 2022 8:55 AM

Qatar has agreed to send two million tonnes of Liquified Natural Gas a year to Germany for 15 years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© lopolo/123rf.com

SABC wants to reward you for paying your TV license

2 December 2022 7:53 AM

The broadcaster closed bids in late November for service providers to build and manage this programme.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© deagreez/123rf.com

DO NOT pay with EFT when shopping online (and other post-Black Friday lessons)

2 December 2022 5:11 AM

Out-of-stock "deals", websites crashing, nonrefundable EFT payments... Is Black Friday worth the hype?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © piter2121/123rf.com

MTN claims victory in years-long legal battle with Turkey's Turkcell

1 December 2022 7:39 PM

Bruce Whitfield gets an update from Duncan McLeod, Editor of TechCentral.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ france68/123rf.com

Single African Air Transport Market to take off, cheaper fares ahead?

1 December 2022 6:36 PM

South Africa is among 35 African countries that have signed up to the SAATM. It's also one of 17 nations ready to set the agreement in motion in a pilot phase.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© tintin75/123rf.com

Political uncertainty hammers the rand, biggest 1-day loss since Nov 2016

1 December 2022 5:34 PM

The rand weakened more than 4% against the dollar on Thursday as speculation mounted about the likelihood of President Cyril Ramaphosa resigning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa at the second presidential summit on gender-based violence and femicide on 1 November 2022. Picture: GCIS

'We have it on good authority Ramaphosa WILL resign' - Qaanitah Hunter

1 December 2022 4:29 PM

Bruce Whitfield spoke to News24's Qaanitah Hunter before the Presidency announced that Cyril Ramaphosa would NOT be addressing the nation on Thursday evening.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© artiemedvedev/123rf.com

'We MUST have budgets': How to manage your money to survive festive spending

1 December 2022 8:05 AM

The festive season is a financially draining period. It is important to practice safe spending.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former Liberty CEO David Munro. Picture: @SBGroup/Twitter

Standard Bank's Munro to leave the Group after 27 years to 'recalibrate'

30 November 2022 7:02 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to former Liberty CEO David Munro about what the future may hold in store during, and after his break from the corporate world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © rocketclips/123rf.com

The middle class is getting poorer and 'worry about a lot of things' - survey

30 November 2022 7:00 PM

We worry about crime the most, but inflation and the electricity shortage are increasingly keeping us up at night.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Sport

Soccer hooligans. © dotshock/123rf.com

Belgium erupts in mad, violent rioting after their soccer team's loss

28 November 2022 8:45 AM

Japanese fans recently wowed the world with their classy behaviour. The Belgians, however, are just shocking.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Christiano Ronaldo. Picture: Manchester United/Twitter.

Were Ronaldo's controversial comments fair grounds for immediate dismissal?

25 November 2022 9:12 AM

Cristiano Ronaldo had his contract with Manchester United terminated after some controversial comments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Scarlets players during a training session. Picture: @scarlets_rugby/Twitter

We have a decent squad to face Stormers Rugby team on Friday - Gareth Davies

24 November 2022 1:52 PM

John Maytham chats with Wales Rugby Union player Gareth Davies currently playing for Scarlets about the Championship matches.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© fifg/123rf.com

[WATCH] Classy Japanese fans clean up stadium after their team smashes Germany

24 November 2022 8:25 AM

Japan is not perfect, no country is. But there are reasons to be jealous of its society and culture.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Wheelchair racing and para-cycling champion Pieter 'Supa Piet'du Preez with his family in Japan after the Oita Marathon. Picture: Pieter du Preez/ Instagram.

Supa Piet snatches another Oita marathon title, smashes record

20 November 2022 1:07 PM

Pieter du Preez won the race in 2:22.33 in the T51 category, finally breaking a 27-year T51 marathon world record

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

©iamsingplay/123RF.COM

World Cup stadium booze ban: Budweiser deletes initial 'this is akward' tweet

19 November 2022 3:44 PM

Fifa announced the last-minute alcohol ban for stadiums on Friday, 48 hours before the World Cup kicks off in Qatar.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Springbok director of rugby Rassie Erasmus. Picture: Twitter/@Springboks

Don't use my tweets as clickbait, Lekka: Rassie on tweets that got him 2nd ban

19 November 2022 1:20 PM

SA Director of Rugby Rassie Erasumus is in hot water after World Rugby banned him, again, over refereeing remarks on social media.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Springbok director of rugby, Rassie Erasmus. Picture: Christa Eybers/Eyewitness News

I am worried that Boks being labeled as whingers - Andre Watson

18 November 2022 3:57 PM

Following social media posts regarding officiating, SA rugby coach Rassie Erasmus was banned from the Springboks' next two matches.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bafana Bafana beat Mozambique in an international friendly at the Mbombela Stadium in Mbombela, Mpumalanga on 17 November 2022. Picture: @BafanaBafana/Twitter

Hlompho Kekana backs Bafana to improve and qualify for World Cup

18 November 2022 1:25 PM

The former Mamelodi Sundowns captain does believe that the current national squad can improve and gain entry into the big tournament if they apply themselves and give their best.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Doha, Qatar. (Image by Image by Konevi from Pixabay.)

FIFA World Cup 2022: Qatar - Unpacking the criticised host country

18 November 2022 9:42 AM

All eyes look to Qatar as it kicks off the world's first winter soccer cup - the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

SABC wants to reward you for paying your TV license

Local Business

'South Africa is in a very serious, unprecedented crisis' - political analyst

Local Politics Opinion

Germany signs controversial 15-year deal with Qatar to diversify energy supplies

World Business

EWN Highlights

Morapedi, Jordaan and Dakin off to Rio for World Boccia World Championships

2 December 2022 12:18 PM

City Power warns it will intensify scrapyard raids

2 December 2022 11:58 AM

Another date added to Kevin Hart's SA tour

2 December 2022 11:19 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA