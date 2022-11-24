Glazers out! The call has been heard. Manchester United is up for sale





Lester Kiewit interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (skip to 3:45).

Manchester United’s American owners are selling the football club after 17 years marked by fan protests and worsening performance.

The Glazer family bought the world’s most well-known club in 2005 for £790 million.

The New York Stock Exchange-listed Manchester United has a market capitalisation of $2.15 billion (about R36 billion).

The side has not won the Premier League since 2013.

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo on Tuesday announced his immediate departure from the club, despite having more than seven months remaining on his contract.

Old Trafford, home of Manchester United. (Image by nmoodley from Pixabay.)

If we can find something like $40 billion; mind you that’s the starting price… and another $40 billion to invest in the stadium and players… Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

The Glazers… put a profitable club into debt. Seventeen years ago, Manchester United had the best team by far and the best stadium… Now, the stadium is a disgrace! … Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

This is the problem with people with no interest in football buying a football club… Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

