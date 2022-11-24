Should President Cyril Ramaphosa declare 27 December a public holiday?
Amy MacIver interviews Taryn York of the Employment Law Practice at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr.
Four of South Africa’s 12 public holidays fall over the festive season and this year, things are a bit different.
Christmas Day is on a Sunday, implying that the Day of Goodwill (Boxing Day) is on a Monday.
Only President Cyril Ramaphosa has the power to declare a public holiday.
No doubt many tired workers in South Africa are hoping he does what former President Zuma did in 2016 when he declared 27 December – a Tuesday – as an additional public holiday.
Because we’re entitled to 12 public holidays per annum… In all fairness, it should be declared a public holiday… There is no legal requirement. It’s solely up to the president…Taryn York, Employment Law Practice - Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr
There is pressure from trade unions… Citizens may also apply pressure…Taryn York, Employment Law Practice - Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr
MacIver interviewed York – scroll up to listen.
