Germany ends its reliance on Russian gas
Amy MacIver interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Cai Nebe (skip to 1:39).
Germany has ended its reliance on Russian gas.
“We have the energy crisis under control,” Chancellor Olaf Scholz told the German parliament on Wednesday.
"We are doing away with the failings of an energy and trade policy that has led us into one-sided dependence on Russia and China,” he added.
Germany’s gas storage facilities are filled to the brim and the country, Europe’s largest economy, is incessantly signing contracts with multiple non-Russian suppliers.
Also, Russian oil exports to Europe fell 92% in the past month, weeks before a total ban kicks in.
Russia was Europe’s largest crude oil supplier before it invaded Ukraine.
RELATED: Germany says 'no' to Putin’s gas offer, despite sliding into recession
Germany is Europe’s biggest industrial power. A lot of gas is used in industry…Cai Nebe, correspondent - Deutsche Welle
Other countries in Europe are following suit, taking Germany’s lead… Germany built floating docks where they temporarily store gas. They’ve done this in record time…Cai Nebe, correspondent - Deutsche Welle
MacIver interviewed Nebe – scroll up to listen (skip to 1:39).
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_183590893_fuel-gas-pipeline-with-a-knot-on-the-background-of-germany-and-russian-flags-eu-industrial-economic-.html?vti=mw1wwggb56b2s539jq-1-4
