'It's a chick!' New penguin hatchlings at De Hoop a positive sign for the colony
Pippa Hudson spoke to Birdlife South Africa’s Christina Hagen about the new penguin colony at De Hoop Nature reserve.
-
Two penguin chicks have been hatched at the De Hoop Nature Reserve.
-
This is a surprising early success of the new breeding colony.
The African penguin has been on the endangered list after their population plummeted 60% in the past 30 years.
However, a new penguin colony in the De Hoop Nature Reserve has welcomed some new chicks, a year after new juveniles were released on site.
This new colony project was a joint venture between Birdlife South Africa, Cape Nature and SANCCOB, and Birdlife SA had been looking unto establishing this colony back in 2010, according to Hagen.
After setting up a perimeter to protect the penguins from predators, she said they wanted to attract penguins there naturally.
They had an artist create hyper-realistic penguin decoys and speakers playing penguin calls to try and draw in a new colony.
The whole idea was to make it look and sound like there was already a penguin colony there because penguins like to breed in colonies.Christina Hagen, Birdlife South Africa
She added that the birth of the new penguins came as a surprise as they were only expecting to see breeding from their juveniles in the next few years.
However, she said this success is a proof of concept as this is the first successful, human assisted, African penguin colony and these techniques can be used to help future colonies.
Listen to the audio above for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_113400855_african-penguins-on-the-rock-coast-at-sunset-twilight-african-penguin-spheniscus-demersus-also-known.html?vti=lbqzt00k3txcsjlvwi-1-10
