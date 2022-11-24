Streaming issues? Report here
After a rough 2022, what do you do with investments that have lost money?

24 November 2022 8:53 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Warren Ingram
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Personal finance
investing
investment lessons
volatile markets
investment losses

Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram (Executive Director, Galileo Capital) shares valuable advice on The Money Show.

2022 has been a rough year all round, and investors have certainly felt the pressure of volatile markets.

© instaphotos/123rf.com
© instaphotos/123rf.com

The risk of losing is a part of investing, notes personal financial adviser Warren Ingram (Executive Director at Galileo Capital).

Once you have taken the time to pause and learn, you will most likely become a better investor he adds.

Related stories:

Burned by the crypto meltdown? Dealing with financial regrets, both ways

Able to live off your money in retirement? How to ensure you can keep this up

On an encouraging note, it feels like the world is starting to turn the right side up from an investment point of view, comments Ingram.

The ship is certainly not going in any direction, it's just bobbing around at the moment and that is very unsettling, but we can start to do some calculations... and understand the medicine the world is busy taking which is rising interest rates to combat inflation...

Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Adviser and Executive Director - Galileo Capital

I think we know what the light at the end of the tunnel will be... It's the end of inflation and then the result that reserve banks around the world and here will stop raising interest rates, and then at some point start to reduce rates and take some of the pain out of the economic system.

Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Adviser and Executive Director - Galileo Capital

He warns against putting time frames on when "things will get better", however.

In a time when many investors are facing significant losses, some will question their investment choices over the past year and be tempted to make big changes.

"Be slow to act in these conditions, using time to make decisions might be a big help to you."

Ingram shares five important pieces of advice:

- Take the time to formulate a plan. Don’t respond to losses with knee-jerk reactions.

- It is important to know that almost every asset lost value over the last year.

- Try to understand why investments lost value and therefore why they might recover.

- If you become convinced that an investment will not grow in future then sell it.

- What you paid for something is irrelevant to the decision to sell. Future growth is much more important.

For more detail, scroll to the top to listen to the interview




