PetroSA's diesel for Eskom will run out next week, what then and who pays?
Bruce Whitfield discusses the latest Eskom development with VEP energy analyst Clyde Mallinson and former Business Day editor Peter Bruce.
- PetroSA has come up with 50 million litres of diesel for Eskom but it is a short-term solution for the power utility.
- Bruce Whitfield's guests agree it seems like Eskom decided to call government's bluff by letting the situation happen where it ran out of money for diesel with no more on order.
Eskom has announced a drop in the load shedding level to Stage 3 during the hours from 16:00 to 05:00, lasting through the weekend. (Daytime load shedding will be maintained at Stage 2 from 05:00 – 16:00 daily)
It says this is "courtesy of" the diesel supplied by PetroSA this week - 50 million litres.
The power utility ran out of money for the fuel after it burned through more than R11 billion's worth, double the amount budgeted for this year.
Government and Eskom have been scrambling to make a plan to avert even more power cuts.
Diesel is used to power Eskom's Open Cycle Gas Turbine (OCGT) power stations, intended to be used during peak periods and emergency situations.
Who will pay for Eskom's diesel from PetroSA? And what happens when this shipment runs out?
Ultimately, the bill will land with the taxpayer says energy analyst Clyde Mallinson, Director at Virtual Energy and Power (VEP).
PetroSA are basically now supplying diesel to Eskom on a credit basis... Eskom itself can't pay but it will go to Treasury and say 'we've just run up on IOU with PetroSA and either you pay us to pay them, or you pay them directly.Clyde Mallinson, Energy analyst
Mallinson's take on the situation is that Eskom has basically "thrown down the gauntlet" after its warnings did not result in action previously.
In the past when Eskom overspent their budget on diesel they got rapped on the knuckles by Nersa who said 'you didn't prudently spend your money, you should have gotten more energy out of the coal stations'.Clyde Mallinson, Energy analyst
Eskom's basically said 'so this time when we run out of money we'll just stop burning diesel'... and it has jolted a lot of people into action.Clyde Mallinson, Energy analyst
Former Business Day and Financial Mail editor Peter Bruce agrees with this summation.
It's almost unfair to expect to run Eskom as a normal business while asking it to "do the impossible", Bruce says.
I think what Eskom just decided to do was call everybody's bluff and say 'sorry we've run out of money, and that's it'. They would have known... this would not have come as a shock to them.Peter Bruce, Former editor of Business Day
Bruce also points out that PetroSA's diesel is imported, as the company no longer refines and produces itself.
There's no diesel on order; there are no ships headed towards South Africa. The 50 million litres PetroSA has found for Eskom will soon be gone and we'll be back where we were... On Wednesday, or on Tuesday there will be no diesel.Peter Bruce, Former editor of Business Day
Scroll up to listen to the interviews
Source : https://www.facebook.com/EskomSouthAfrica/photos/pcb.4973306242696080/4973306106029427/
