Clicks is buying Sorbet beauty therapy chain for R105m
The Clicks Group has announced it is acquiring Sorbet Holdings for R105 million.
Sorbet Holdings owns the Sorbet Group, a chain of beauty therapy salons with more than 190 outlets across South Africa.
Clicks has owned a 25% stake in Sorbet Brands since 2015 and will now hold 100% of all Sorbet group entities.
Sorbet products are currently sold in Sorbet salons and Clicks stores.
"Clicks has played an instrumental role in supporting the growth of Sorbet into becoming the leading professional beauty and grooming franchise brand in South Africa" said Linda Sinclair, CEO of the Sorbet Group.
The Clicks Group feels Sorbet has a natural strategic fit and is closely aligned with its health, beauty and wellness offering, says CEO Bertina Engelbrecht.
Bruce Whitfield asks Engelbrecht about the longstanding relationship it already has with Sorbet.
Sorbet became an affiliate partner to our ClubCard loyalty programme... In 2015 of course we acquired 25% of the intellectual property of Sorbet brands, and our own product development team have been working very hard in terms of the development and innovation of Sorbet products and brands.Bertina Engelbrecht, CEO - Clicks Group
This is an absolute extension of the beauty portion of our vision to really be pre-eminent and market-leading... Sorbet is the leading professional beauty treatment salon franchise in South Africa.Bertina Engelbrecht, CEO - Clicks Group
Engelbrecht says Sorbet's franchise model will continue.
