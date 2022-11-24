Black Friday is almost upon us but are we actually getting a good deal?





Zain Johnson spoke to Business Insider's Andrew Thompson about whether or not Black Friday deals are worth the hype.

Black Friday is a day where many retailers offer significant discounts .

Thompson warned to analyse deals carefully and not get pulled into impulse purchases.

© lightfieldstudios/123rf.com

Many retailers have been advertising their discounts and savings deals for Black Friday, encouraging consumers to get a start on their holiday shopping.

Thompson said that the way Black Friday works in South Africa, where it is sometimes spread over a few days, can sometimes feel disingenuous on behalf of the retailers.

He said that while there are some decent deals, there are also a number of misleading advertisements and consumers often spend on things they do not necessarily need.

There are some good deals and some good discounts, but they are very well disguised amongst other tricks and things retailers use to get us to buy a little more this November. Andrew Thompson, Business Insider freelance writer

He said a common trick that retailers will use to make a deal seem better than it is, is showing an old price for price comparison.

They will say ‘was R899’ but it was R899 three years ago when that product was new and realistically a month ago that product was probably not selling for that price. Andrew Thompson, Business Insider freelance writer

He added that if you have been looking to get a product for a while and do see a clear discount compared to recent prices you have seen, that would be the best way to take advantage of the deals.

He also warned against using a Black Friday deal to buy a product on credit that you cannot afford at that time.

