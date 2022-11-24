



CAPE TOWN - Eskom says that power cuts will be reduced to stage 3 during Thursday night following a supply of diesel by PetroSA this week.

The power utility's Sikonathi Mantshantsha explains: "Eskom is able to reduce load shedding during the night to stage 3 from stage 4 and that will be between 4pm and 5am daily until Monday morning. Daytime load shedding will be maintained at stage 2 from 5am until 4pm. This is daily until further notice."

READ: How to check your load shedding schedule

Mantshantsha said that the continued implementation of power cuts was mainly due to high levels of breakdowns and limited emergency generation reserves.

Since Wednesday afternoon, a generating unit each at Grootvlei, Kendal and Tutuka power stations were taken offline for repairs.

Four units at Camden power station have also been taken offline to repair a water leak on a line that supplies auxiliary cooling water, while a generating unit at Hendrina Power Station was returned to service.

This article first appeared on EWN : Eskom receives diesel supply, to reduce power cuts to stage 3