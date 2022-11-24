It's crucial for any successful economy to have low inflation - Roodt
Zain Johnson spoke to chief economist at the Efficient Group, Dawie Roodt, about the latest repo rate increase.
-
SA Reserve Bank Governor Lesetya Kganyago announced the repo rate increase on Thursday.
-
The high interest rates and inflation do put further strain on South Africans.
Inflation in South Africa has been very high, which puts strain on the economy, according to Roodt.
It is crucial for any successful economy to have low inflation.Dawie Roodt, Chief Economist at the Efficient Group
He said there are many things we can do to lower inflation and facilitate economic growth, such as not increase salaries above inflation unless there is good reason to do so or raise interest rates.
He said that while raising interest rates also had a negative impact on the economy, it was less than the impact of inflation over time.
It is much better to have short-term, high interest rates than to have long-term, high inflation because that undermines economic growth in the longer term.Dawie Roodt, Chief Economist at the Efficient Group
He added that interest rates were the only politically viable option to eventually bring inflation lower, which was crucial for the country.
However, he did state that while we were in a difficult time at the moment, we could see lower interest rates again next year.
Listen to the audio above for more.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/jjvallee/jjvallee1706/jjvallee170600007/80333586-caution-sign-blue-sky-background-higher-interest-rates-ahead.jpg
