Trellidor opens Cape Town branch





The growing range of Trellidor security and lifestyle door and window coverings are on display at the new Cape Town branch in a life-size format that visitors can test with their own homes in mind.

We have some beautiful designs that may surprise Capetonians, so we encourage them to pop in and see what’s in store. Bronwyn Littley, Marketing Manager: Trellidor

Trellidor make Proudly South African barriers that keep people safe behind them. In SA this usually means protection from human intruders. But with the popular migration into gated communities and lifestyle estates, Trellidor security experts are increasingly solving an interesting variety of problems, from keeping pesky monkeys away from kitchens to blocking out malaria-bearing mosquitoes.

The major advantage of dealing with a well-established company like Trellidor is that every solution is customised. During their more than four decades in business, they’ve developed a way of working with people that empowers them to make the right product decision with the knowledge that they’ll have the safety net of reliable after-sales service.

For example, if pricing is the primary concern, Trellidor consultants will recommend a selection of products that meet budget limits without losing out on product strength. This may require a basket of different designs for the various parts of the home or focussing on creating a safe zone rather than securing the entire home.

If customers request barriers that don’t look like burglar bars, Trellidor has several designs on offer that meet this requirement. Their louvre shutters make beautiful window treatments and are also lockable and strong. Trellidor see-through mesh screens shut out insects and extreme heat without blocking a gorgeous view.

For high crime risk properties such as the homes of high-net-worth individuals, barrier strength is usually the main priority. Trellidor manufactures a range of internationally certified product options for these installations. This product range is respected all over the world for its ability to resist attack and give people the reassurance that they are safe inside the building.

Our Cape Town branch staff would love to explain the benefits of each of these ranges, so please visit the showroom and put them and our products to the test. Bronwyn Littley, Marketing Manager: Trellidor

The new Trellidor Cape Town store is open at 36 Gold Street, Brooklyn. To celebrate its opening, the Trellidor team is giving away special offers on the full Trellidor range of products. There are also daily discount vouchers to give away that can be used on orders for any Trellidor product. Only people that actually visit the store are eligible for the special offers and discount vouchers, which are only available from 24 to 26 November 2022.

For more information visit www.trellidor.co.za