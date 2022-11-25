Golden Arrow's electric bus revolution





Lester Kiewit spoke to Bronwen Dyke-Beyer, Golden Arrow Bus Services spokesperson, about its plans to acquire more electric vehicles and what it could mean for job creation in the Mother City.

Golden Arrow currently has a fleet of 1,100 combustible engine buses

The bus company plans to introduce 60 electric buses per year from 2024

The two buses currently being tested showed the company could make energy savings of between 60 and 70%

One of the Golden Arrow electric buses. Picture: @mec_mitchell/Twitter

Golden Arrow Bus Services (GABS) plans to expand its fleet of electric buses in the next few years and boost job creation by ensuring some of the components are sourced locally.

The company started testing two electric buses in December 2020 and has seen a massive energy saving of between 60 to 70 percent.

With the rising cost of diesel and the push to move away from fossil fuels, the company has committed to acquiring more electric vehicles.

GABS currently has 1,100 internal combustion engine buses operating in the Mother City. It says it hopes to start introducing 60 electric buses per year from 2024.

What we want to do is by the end of next year, we would start with local partners building the actual bus bodies and then importing the chassis, probably from China. Bronwen Dyke-Beyer, Spokesperson - Golden Arrow Bus Services

We would be creating jobs within South Africa. There's no reason why we can't build these [bus] bodies here and we want to get that skill here in South Africa. Bronwen Dyke-Beyer, Spokesperson - Golden Arrow Bus Services

Dyke-Beyer said the move would take time and capital, but would be worth it in the end.