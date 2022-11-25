



Lester Kiewit spoke to former cabinet minister - Trevor Manuel, about the legacy of the late trade unionist John Ernstzen.

John Ernstzen joined the Cape Town Municipal Workers Association (CTMWA) in 1962

According to the Congress of SA Trade Unions, Ernstzen played a key role in the formation of both Samwu and Cosatu

One of South Africa's leading trade unionists, John Ernstzen, died on 22 November, 2022. Photo: Cosatu

John Ernstzen, or uncle Johnny as he was more affectionately known, will be remembered for his life of service to others.

That's according to former cabinet minister Trevor Manuel, who paid tribute to the late trade unionist.

Johnny lived a life in service of other people and that what made his so remarkable. There was no flash about him. The stories he told were always stories of battles in the interest of workers and I think that those stories found resonance in the lives of many people. Trevor Manuel, former cabinet minister

Ernstzen died on 22 November after a battle with cancer.

The Congress of South African Trade Unions recalled in its tribute how Ernstzen had become one of the youngest shop stewards ever at the age of 18 while working at a furniture factory in Woodstock.

As an apprentice, he was not allowed to strike but supported the workers in his own way by mixing the thinners for the paint incorrectly, so that the furniture did not dry. Cosatu Statement

He was arrested for industrial sabotage but the union’s attorney, a then young Dullah Omar, who became Minister of Justice in the first democratic cabinet, got him out of jail. Cosatu Statement

He was fired but later joined the Cape Town Council and became a member of the Cape Town Municipal Workers Association, which later merged with the Municipal Workers Union of South Africa to form Samwu.

Ernstzen was Samwu's first general secretary.

Manuel recalled how while setting up the United Democratic Front in 1982, Ernstzen had connected various factions in the Cape to help form the movement, despite not being directly involved in the UDF.

Johnny was fair, he was non-partisan and he made this contribution in a very distinct way. Trevor Manuel, former cabinet minister

Ernstzen's funeral is set to take place at the St. George's Cathedral in Cape Town on Saturday.