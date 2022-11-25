Were Ronaldo's controversial comments fair grounds for immediate dismissal?





Zain Johnson spoke to employment lawyer at Herbert Smith Freehills - Jacqui Reed and director and sports business researcher at Cash N Sport - Nqobile Ndlovu about the legal implications of a breach of contract.

Ronaldo’s contract was terminated following comments he made about the club in an interview .

Ronaldo’s comments were said to bring the club into disrepute.

Christiano Ronaldo. Picture: Manchester United/Twitter.

In an interview, Ronaldo made some comments about the club and the new manager Erik ten Hag which some say brought the club into disrepute.

According to Reed, in South African law, misconduct such as insubordination and bringing the name of a company into disrepute are grounds for termination.

In this case, as an employee, Ronaldo did act in a way that would constitute this kind of breach.

Every employee has an obligation to act in accordance with the best interests of the company. Jacqui Reed, employment lawyer at Herbert Smith Freehills

According to Ndlovu, the football star's behaviour created an environment where there could be no expectation for the club to want to continue to work with him.

It was certainly an untenable situation for him to continue at Manchester United given the fact that one of his criticisms was the fact that he does not respect the coach. Nqobile Ndlovu, director and sports business researcher at Cash N Sport

Ronaldo’s contract was terminated with immediate effect on Tuesday.

