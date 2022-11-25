Cape Town City Guide: 5 ways to get that festive feeling this weekend
JOHANNESBURG - The Holiday season is here and whether you have an exciting adventure planned, or are looking to do something a little more low-key, use this weekend to get into the festive spirit.
From the festive switch-on and markets to comedy and dancing, Cape town has what you need to feel the holiday vibes.
Here are five ways to get into the festive spirit this weekend.
CAPE TOWN FESTIVE LIGHTS SWITCH-ON
Cape Town will be starting its holiday season celebrations with the festive lights switch-on on Sunday.
Gather together on Adderley Street for lights, music, festivity, and the start the season off right.
See more here
Cape Town's iconic Festive Lights Switch On is set for Sunday, and Jazzart dance company members are rehearsing for it. pic.twitter.com/7PJX1ti72n' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 24, 2022
MARCHÉ DE NOËL
The festive season is upon us, so why not make a dent in your holiday shopping at the March de Nol Christmas market.
Whether you are looking for a special gift for a special someone, wanting to sample some French delicacies, or just want something fun and exciting for the kids, this market is the perfect place to be.
Book tickets and see more here
SWING REVOLUTION DANCING TO A DECADE
Put on your dancing shoes and prepare to swing the night away at Truth Coffee Roasting, to celebrate 10 years of Cape Town swing.
Whether you are a beginner wanting to learn some moves, or have been swing dancing all your life, take this night to enjoy the live jazz and good vibes.
Buy tickets and see more here
BARRY HILTON UNSCRIPTED
‘Tis the season for award-winning comedians, and Barry Hilton will be sharing his distinctive humour at Yumicious Café this Saturday.
Treat yourself to an evening of food, cocktails and good laughs that are sure to leave you feeling jolly during the holiday season.
Buy tickets and see more here
NOMADIC ORCHESTRA AT CAFÉ ROUX
Support some local talent with live music guaranteed to get you moving.
This five-piece brass band has played at some of SA’s biggest festivals and will be bringing their talents to the stage at Café Roux this Saturday.
Book tickets and see more here
This article first appeared on EWN : Cape Town City Guide: 5 ways to get that festive feeling this weekend
Source : https://twitter.com/geordinhl/status/1587368344134598658
More from Lifestyle
Identikidz will help keep your child safe at 16 beaches over summer holidays
The City of Cape Town's Identikidz programme rolls out at 16 beaches on 15 December.Read More
Life with AIDS: Survivor Ashley Brownlee has lived with AIDS for 30 years
CapeTalk’s Pippa Hudson chats to guest house owner, actor, and writer Ashley Brownlee who lives with HIV.Read More
Places to go, things to do and people to see in Cape Town this weekend
Cape Town, mark your calendars and pack your bags, we have the list of who to see, where to go, and things to do!Read More
DO NOT pay with EFT when shopping online (and other post-Black Friday lessons)
Out-of-stock "deals", websites crashing, nonrefundable EFT payments... Is Black Friday worth the hype?Read More
Single African Air Transport Market to take off, cheaper fares ahead?
South Africa is among 35 African countries that have signed up to the SAATM. It's also one of 17 nations ready to set the agreement in motion in a pilot phase.Read More
Break the cycle: how emotional abuse can lead to generational trauma
Abuse is not always physical, and emotional or psychological abuse can be as traumatic for children who are victims.Read More
Please, can YOU give blood and save lives this holiday season?
Dr Karin Van Den Berg discusses how far SANBS has come in dealing with HIV/AIDS and the importance of blood donation.Read More
[WATCH] American tourist in Cape Town screams at neighbours for having a braai
A video has gone viral of a woman with an American accent shouting at her neighbours for having a braai.Read More
'We MUST have budgets': How to manage your money to survive festive spending
The festive season is a financially draining period. It is important to practice safe spending.Read More