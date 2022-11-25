Even low amounts of alcohol are bad for your heart - research





Charles Parry clarifies a long-standing belief that moderate alcohol usage may be healthy for your heart. He states clearly that any amount of alcohol consumption would have negative cardiovascular effects.

For a long time, we’ve been saying that the research is not supporting the view that drinking is good for your heart. Prof Charles Parry, Director - Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drugs Research Unit SAMRC

Parry explains that previous studies which may have indicated cardio-protective effects should have been attributed to other significant healthy lifestyle choices and not to the consumption of alcohol.

The newer and more nuanced study looked at factors such as smoking, Body Mass Index, physical activity, and diet which Parry states would explain the possible cardiovascular protective effects indicated by previous studies.

He explains that any amount of alcohol consumption will have harmful effects but drinking in smaller amounts, approximately 7 drinks a week, would carry quite a low risk.

Maintaining alcohol consumption levels below this amount would only raise the risk factor for cardiovascular conditions by approximately 25% which he assures is quite a small amount in this context.

The significant part of the study Parry highlighted was the fact that the risk increase was in fact exponential, increasing based on the volume of alcohol consumed per week.

At the low levels of drinking the risk for various cardiovascular diseases is quite low but once you start getting passed 14 drinks a week or even higher, 21, it really does make a big impact to your risk for cardiovascular disease. Prof Charles Parry, Director - Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drugs Research Unit SAMRC

This reveals that a couple of drinks a day, which is generally regarded as socially acceptable, is significantly increasing the risk of issues such as hypertension and coronary artery disease. This is an assertion that Parry states challenge the UK guidelines that 14 drinks a week is safe.

At 14 drinks a week you double your risk of hypertension and you either double or treble your risk of a coronary artery disease. Prof Charles Parry, Director - Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drugs Research Unit SAMRC

It seems only natural to ask what can be done to mitigate that risk while still maintaining a lifestyle that has certain drinking habits.

According to Parry, healthy lifestyle habits will not counteract the cardiovascular effects of drinking alcohol.

I don’t think you can really counterbalance the harm of drinking alcohol with a healthy lifestyle. Prof Charles Parry, Director - Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drugs Research Unit SAMRC

Parry also elaborates that the research in question did not specifically go into this issue but also maintains that a healthy lifestyle is always best but it will not be able to offset the effects of alcohol consumption.

Overall, any amount of alcohol consumption will result in an increase in risk of cardiovascular issues and labelling any form of drinking as heart-protective would be a misnomer.

