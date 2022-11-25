10 articles that broke the internet this past week
'Take all my money': A billionaire German heiress wants her wealth taxed away
A German heiress has a really good problem on her hands, but she doesn't think so.Read More
Germany signs controversial 15-year deal with Qatar to diversify energy supplies
Qatar has agreed to send two million tonnes of Liquified Natural Gas a year to Germany for 15 years.Read More
SABC wants to reward you for paying your TV license
The broadcaster closed bids in late November for service providers to build and manage this programme.Read More
DO NOT pay with EFT when shopping online (and other post-Black Friday lessons)
Out-of-stock "deals", websites crashing, nonrefundable EFT payments... Is Black Friday worth the hype?Read More
MTN claims victory in years-long legal battle with Turkey's Turkcell
Bruce Whitfield gets an update from Duncan McLeod, Editor of TechCentral.Read More
Single African Air Transport Market to take off, cheaper fares ahead?
South Africa is among 35 African countries that have signed up to the SAATM. It's also one of 17 nations ready to set the agreement in motion in a pilot phase.Read More
Political uncertainty hammers the rand, biggest 1-day loss since Nov 2016
The rand weakened more than 4% against the dollar on Thursday as speculation mounted about the likelihood of President Cyril Ramaphosa resigning.Read More
'We have it on good authority Ramaphosa WILL resign' - Qaanitah Hunter
Bruce Whitfield spoke to News24's Qaanitah Hunter before the Presidency announced that Cyril Ramaphosa would NOT be addressing the nation on Thursday evening.Read More
'We MUST have budgets': How to manage your money to survive festive spending
The festive season is a financially draining period. It is important to practice safe spending.Read More
Identikidz will help keep your child safe at 16 beaches over summer holidays
The City of Cape Town's Identikidz programme rolls out at 16 beaches on 15 December.Read More
ANC NEC to meet on Sunday to discuss Phala Phala report - Mashatile
The committee's meeting was adjourned on Friday to allow the party's national working committee (NWC) to deliberate on the report.Read More
'He has always been a process person': Frans Baleni on President Cyril Ramaphosa
Friends and allies of president Cyril Ramaphosa have spoken out following the section 89 report and his potential resignation.Read More
What are we likely to see after the ANC NEC's emergency meeting?
The ANC National Executive Committee will hold an emergency meeting on Friday to discuss the section 89 report.Read More
Matric Rage is back! Get ready to PARTY!!
The Rage Festival is making a comeback after two years.Read More
Who is David Mabuza, the man who could (very) soon be our next President?
If President Cyril Ramaphosa resigns, who will step into his shoes?Read More
'South Africa is in a very serious, unprecedented crisis' - political analyst
The fallout over Phala-Phala is an ironic twist in the tale of a president on whom South Africans had pinned their hopes on.Read More
'Ramaphosa should save himself embarrassment and resign' : analyst
South Africans were left on tenterhooks last night waiting for President Cyril Ramaphosa's possible resignation.Read More
Life with AIDS: Survivor Ashley Brownlee has lived with AIDS for 30 years
CapeTalk’s Pippa Hudson chats to guest house owner, actor, and writer Ashley Brownlee who lives with HIV.Read More
Places to go, things to do and people to see in Cape Town this weekend
Cape Town, mark your calendars and pack your bags, we have the list of who to see, where to go, and things to do!Read More
Break the cycle: how emotional abuse can lead to generational trauma
Abuse is not always physical, and emotional or psychological abuse can be as traumatic for children who are victims.Read More
Please, can YOU give blood and save lives this holiday season?
Dr Karin Van Den Berg discusses how far SANBS has come in dealing with HIV/AIDS and the importance of blood donation.Read More
[WATCH] American tourist in Cape Town screams at neighbours for having a braai
A video has gone viral of a woman with an American accent shouting at her neighbours for having a braai.Read More
[WATCH] 'Masterpiece' Donkerbos (Showmax) – reality of child safety in Africa
Detective Stephanie "Fani" van Wyk juggles the demons from her past while trying to find the murderer on the loose.Read More
Tygerberg Children's Choir turns 50 this year - can you help them get to the UK?
The Tygerberg Children’s Choir (50) survived Covid-19 intact and is ready to wow the world.Read More
New track combines iconic Johnny Clegg songs with his voice in Msaki collab
'It keeps all the nostalgia of those songs intact.' Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to Jesse Clegg about the project that features the voice of his late dad with Msaki.Read More
Chris Hemsworth (39) quits acting after Alzheimer’s scare
The actor is temporarily taking a break from acting after a gene test showed his extreme vulnerability to developing Alzheimer’s.Read More
Tali's back! Stars of 'Tali's Joburg Diary' dish on series 3 of the hit show
The first episode of 'Tali’s Joburg Diary' is now streaming on Showmax, with new episodes launching every Friday.Read More
SA's 2023 Grammy hopefuls delighted with nominations
Three of SA's best-loved musicians have been nominated in the Best Global Music Performance category at the 2023 Grammy Awards.Read More
Reynardt Hugo takes over our playlist for another edition of #AnHourWith
Every Sunday, for just one hour, we hand the keys to our music playlist over to a South African personality.Read More
Most-read of the week: Harrison Ford in Cape Town… Charlize Theron talks k*k…
These were the 10 most-read, most-talked-about articles of the week on CapeTalk.Read More
ANC NWC and NEC to meet on Saturday over Phala Phala report
The party abandoned its special NEC meeting on Friday, citing a need for due processes to be followed.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Can Ramaphosa survive Phala Phala?
All the news you need to know.Read More
Interpol issues red notice for Isabel dos Santos
Lester Kiewit chats with Africa Report correspondent Jean Jean-Jacques about the alleged crimes of Isabel Dos Santos.Read More
Ukraine launches 'I Want To Live' programme for Russian troops to surrender
The scheme enables conscripted Russian soldiers to text, or call when they want to surrender.Read More
Kavaan - the 'loneliest elephant in the world' - is now living his best life
Clarence Ford chats to Barbara Friedman about trending stories from around the web.Read More
Jamaica eyes reparations from UK MP whose ancestors made a fortune from slavery
Conservative MP Richard Drax's ancestors were pioneers of the Caribbean slave trade about 400 years ago.Read More
Iran police kills football fan for cheering team's loss, an anti-regime gesture
Iran has been in political turmoil for months, but now another callous death may further fuel violence in the republic.Read More
Russia continues to pulverise civilian infrastructure in Ukraine
Millions of Ukrainians are without water or electricity as Russia continues to pummel civilians far from the front lines.Read More
Man shoots family over a heated, drunken game of Monopoly
Monopoly is a tense game, even without guns, but this is story is next-level crazy.Read More
Guards arrested for Eskom diesel theft - fuel prices will see trend continue
With fuel prices high it's 'no wonder' diesel theft is on the increase in SA. Bruce Whitfield asks Deloitte's Jenny Erskine what the future holds for the prices we'll be paying.Read More