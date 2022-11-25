10 articles that broke the internet this past week

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Identikidz will help keep your child safe at 16 beaches over summer holidays The City of Cape Town's Identikidz programme rolls out at 16 beaches on 15 December. 3 December 2022 9:23 AM
ANC NEC to meet on Sunday to discuss Phala Phala report - Mashatile The committee's meeting was adjourned on Friday to allow the party's national working committee (NWC) to deliberate on the report.... 2 December 2022 5:52 PM
'He has always been a process person': Frans Baleni on President Cyril Ramaphosa Friends and allies of president Cyril Ramaphosa have spoken out following the section 89 report and his potential resignation. 2 December 2022 11:19 AM
View all Local
ANC NWC and NEC to meet on Saturday over Phala Phala report The party abandoned its special NEC meeting on Friday, citing a need for due processes to be followed. 3 December 2022 5:30 AM
ANC NEC to meet on Sunday to discuss Phala Phala report - Mashatile The committee's meeting was adjourned on Friday to allow the party's national working committee (NWC) to deliberate on the report.... 2 December 2022 5:52 PM
The Midday Report Express: Can Ramaphosa survive Phala Phala? All the news you need to know. 2 December 2022 3:15 PM
View all Politics
'Take all my money': A billionaire German heiress wants her wealth taxed away A German heiress has a really good problem on her hands, but she doesn't think so. 2 December 2022 11:39 AM
Germany signs controversial 15-year deal with Qatar to diversify energy supplies Qatar has agreed to send two million tonnes of Liquified Natural Gas a year to Germany for 15 years. 2 December 2022 8:55 AM
SABC wants to reward you for paying your TV license The broadcaster closed bids in late November for service providers to build and manage this programme. 2 December 2022 7:53 AM
View all Business
Life with AIDS: Survivor Ashley Brownlee has lived with AIDS for 30 years CapeTalk’s Pippa Hudson chats to guest house owner, actor, and writer Ashley Brownlee who lives with HIV. 2 December 2022 3:40 PM
Places to go, things to do and people to see in Cape Town this weekend Cape Town, mark your calendars and pack your bags, we have the list of who to see, where to go, and things to do! 2 December 2022 2:16 PM
DO NOT pay with EFT when shopping online (and other post-Black Friday lessons) Out-of-stock "deals", websites crashing, nonrefundable EFT payments... Is Black Friday worth the hype? 2 December 2022 5:11 AM
View all Lifestyle
Belgium erupts in mad, violent rioting after their soccer team's loss Japanese fans recently wowed the world with their classy behaviour. The Belgians, however, are just shocking. 28 November 2022 8:45 AM
Were Ronaldo's controversial comments fair grounds for immediate dismissal? Cristiano Ronaldo had his contract with Manchester United terminated after some controversial comments. 25 November 2022 9:12 AM
We have a decent squad to face Stormers Rugby team on Friday - Gareth Davies John Maytham chats with Wales Rugby Union player Gareth Davies currently playing for Scarlets about the Championship matches. 24 November 2022 1:52 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] 'Masterpiece' Donkerbos (Showmax) – reality of child safety in Africa Detective Stephanie "Fani" van Wyk juggles the demons from her past while trying to find the murderer on the loose. 2 December 2022 3:49 PM
Places to go, things to do and people to see in Cape Town this weekend Cape Town, mark your calendars and pack your bags, we have the list of who to see, where to go, and things to do! 2 December 2022 2:16 PM
Tygerberg Children's Choir turns 50 this year - can you help them get to the UK? The Tygerberg Children’s Choir (50) survived Covid-19 intact and is ready to wow the world. 2 December 2022 11:34 AM
View all Entertainment
Ukraine launches 'I Want To Live' programme for Russian troops to surrender The scheme enables conscripted Russian soldiers to text, or call when they want to surrender. 2 December 2022 9:14 AM
Kavaan - the 'loneliest elephant in the world' - is now living his best life Clarence Ford chats to Barbara Friedman about trending stories from around the web. 1 December 2022 12:33 PM
Jamaica eyes reparations from UK MP whose ancestors made a fortune from slavery Conservative MP Richard Drax's ancestors were pioneers of the Caribbean slave trade about 400 years ago. 1 December 2022 7:53 AM
View all World
Single African Air Transport Market to take off, cheaper fares ahead? South Africa is among 35 African countries that have signed up to the SAATM. It's also one of 17 nations ready to set the agreemen... 1 December 2022 6:36 PM
Malawi's Vice President arrested, charged with corruption over govt contracts Malawi's Vice President Saulos Chilima is accused of accepting money in exchange for awarding government contracts. 26 November 2022 12:41 PM
Game stores to close in East and West Africa with no buy-outs on the table Massmart announced the planned closure of 8 Game stores in SA and 14 in West and East Africa in August, after reporting huge losse... 22 November 2022 8:04 PM
View all Africa
Who is David Mabuza, the man who could (very) soon be our next President? If President Cyril Ramaphosa resigns, who will step into his shoes? 2 December 2022 7:39 AM
'South Africa is in a very serious, unprecedented crisis' - political analyst The fallout over Phala-Phala is an ironic twist in the tale of a president on whom South Africans had pinned their hopes on. 2 December 2022 6:35 AM
[WATCH] No faf-fing! Insurance ads show bad things also happen to 'good' people The Budget Insurance campaign which has fun with local celebrities is the pick for the week's advertising 'hero' on The Money Show... 30 November 2022 5:24 PM
View all Opinion
10 articles that broke the internet this past week

25 November 2022 1:03 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Unpaid traffic fines and wiping the slate clean... WhatsApp gets even MORE useful… Most Afrikaans speakers are Black… and more.

Every Friday morning, we send out this list of our 10 most popular articles of the week in newsletter form.

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10




More from Business

Marlene Engelhorn Photo: Twitter

'Take all my money': A billionaire German heiress wants her wealth taxed away

2 December 2022 11:39 AM

A German heiress has a really good problem on her hands, but she doesn't think so.

Berlin, Germany. © jakobradlgruber/123rf.com

Germany signs controversial 15-year deal with Qatar to diversify energy supplies

2 December 2022 8:55 AM

Qatar has agreed to send two million tonnes of Liquified Natural Gas a year to Germany for 15 years.

© lopolo/123rf.com

SABC wants to reward you for paying your TV license

2 December 2022 7:53 AM

The broadcaster closed bids in late November for service providers to build and manage this programme.

© deagreez/123rf.com

DO NOT pay with EFT when shopping online (and other post-Black Friday lessons)

2 December 2022 5:11 AM

Out-of-stock "deals", websites crashing, nonrefundable EFT payments... Is Black Friday worth the hype?

Picture: © piter2121/123rf.com

MTN claims victory in years-long legal battle with Turkey's Turkcell

1 December 2022 7:39 PM

Bruce Whitfield gets an update from Duncan McLeod, Editor of TechCentral.

@ france68/123rf.com

Single African Air Transport Market to take off, cheaper fares ahead?

1 December 2022 6:36 PM

South Africa is among 35 African countries that have signed up to the SAATM. It's also one of 17 nations ready to set the agreement in motion in a pilot phase.

© tintin75/123rf.com

Political uncertainty hammers the rand, biggest 1-day loss since Nov 2016

1 December 2022 5:34 PM

The rand weakened more than 4% against the dollar on Thursday as speculation mounted about the likelihood of President Cyril Ramaphosa resigning.

President Cyril Ramaphosa at the second presidential summit on gender-based violence and femicide on 1 November 2022. Picture: GCIS

'We have it on good authority Ramaphosa WILL resign' - Qaanitah Hunter

1 December 2022 4:29 PM

Bruce Whitfield spoke to News24's Qaanitah Hunter before the Presidency announced that Cyril Ramaphosa would NOT be addressing the nation on Thursday evening.

© artiemedvedev/123rf.com

'We MUST have budgets': How to manage your money to survive festive spending

1 December 2022 8:05 AM

The festive season is a financially draining period. It is important to practice safe spending.

Former Liberty CEO David Munro. Picture: @SBGroup/Twitter

Standard Bank's Munro to leave the Group after 27 years to 'recalibrate'

30 November 2022 7:02 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to former Liberty CEO David Munro about what the future may hold in store during, and after his break from the corporate world.

More from Local

An SAPS officer with a tagged child at Mnandi Beach in Cape Town on 26 December 2018. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN

Identikidz will help keep your child safe at 16 beaches over summer holidays

3 December 2022 9:23 AM

The City of Cape Town's Identikidz programme rolls out at 16 beaches on 15 December.

An ANC flag at Luthuli House. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

ANC NEC to meet on Sunday to discuss Phala Phala report - Mashatile

2 December 2022 5:52 PM

The committee's meeting was adjourned on Friday to allow the party's national working committee (NWC) to deliberate on the report.

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS.

'He has always been a process person': Frans Baleni on President Cyril Ramaphosa

2 December 2022 11:19 AM

Friends and allies of president Cyril Ramaphosa have spoken out following the section 89 report and his potential resignation.

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Presidency/Twitter

What are we likely to see after the ANC NEC's emergency meeting?

2 December 2022 10:22 AM

The ANC National Executive Committee will hold an emergency meeting on Friday to discuss the section 89 report.

A Plett Rage party well under way. Picture: @PlettRageOffici/Twitter

Matric Rage is back! Get ready to PARTY!!

2 December 2022 8:09 AM

The Rage Festival is making a comeback after two years.

Deputy President David Mabuza. Picture: @DDMabuza/Twitter

Who is David Mabuza, the man who could (very) soon be our next President?

2 December 2022 7:39 AM

If President Cyril Ramaphosa resigns, who will step into his shoes?

FILE: President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing crowds at King Misuzulu's certificate handover event in Durban on 29 October 2022. Picture: EWN/ Abigail Javier

'South Africa is in a very serious, unprecedented crisis' - political analyst

2 December 2022 6:35 AM

The fallout over Phala-Phala is an ironic twist in the tale of a president on whom South Africans had pinned their hopes on.

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Presidency/Twitter

'Ramaphosa should save himself embarrassment and resign' : analyst

2 December 2022 6:27 AM

South Africans were left on tenterhooks last night waiting for President Cyril Ramaphosa's possible resignation.

More from Lifestyle

Life with AIDS: Survivor Ashley Brownlee has lived with AIDS for 30 years

2 December 2022 3:40 PM

CapeTalk's Pippa Hudson chats to guest house owner, actor, and writer Ashley Brownlee who lives with HIV.

Patrons enjoy a Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concerts music event at the Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens in Cape Town. Picture: @KirstenboschSummerSunsetConcerts/Facebook

Places to go, things to do and people to see in Cape Town this weekend

2 December 2022 2:16 PM

Cape Town, mark your calendars and pack your bags, we have the list of who to see, where to go, and things to do!

A mother speaks to her young daughter © fizkes/123rf.com

Break the cycle: how emotional abuse can lead to generational trauma

1 December 2022 11:21 AM

Abuse is not always physical, and emotional or psychological abuse can be as traumatic for children who are victims.

Klaus Nielsen-Pexels

Please, can YOU give blood and save lives this holiday season?

1 December 2022 9:13 AM

Dr Karin Van Den Berg discusses how far SANBS has come in dealing with HIV/AIDS and the importance of blood donation.

[WATCH] American tourist in Cape Town screams at neighbours for having a braai

1 December 2022 9:05 AM

A video has gone viral of a woman with an American accent shouting at her neighbours for having a braai.

More from Entertainment

Image copyright: sinicakover/123rf.com

[WATCH] 'Masterpiece' Donkerbos (Showmax) – reality of child

2 December 2022 3:49 PM

Detective Stephanie "Fani" van Wyk juggles the demons from her past while trying to find the murderer on the loose.

Patrons enjoy a Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concerts music event at the Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens in Cape Town. Picture: @KirstenboschSummerSunsetConcerts/Facebook

Places to go, things to do and people to see in Cape Town this weekend

2 December 2022 2:16 PM

Cape Town, mark your calendars and pack your bags, we have the list of who to see, where to go, and things to do!

Tygerberg Children's Choir Photo: Twitter

Tygerberg Children's Choir turns 50 this year - can you help them get to the UK?

2 December 2022 11:34 AM

The Tygerberg Children’s Choir (50) survived Covid-19 intact and is ready to wow the world.

Hoping for a Miracle features the voice of the late Johnny Clegg with Msaki on a reimagining of his songs, produced by Jesse Clegg. Provided to YouTube by PLATOON LTD

New track combines iconic Johnny Clegg songs with his voice in Msaki collab

26 November 2022 5:20 PM

'It keeps all the nostalgia of those songs intact.' Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to Jesse Clegg about the project that features the voice of his late dad with Msaki.

Chris Hemsworth as Thor. Picture: bennymarty/123rf.com

Chris Hemsworth (39) quits acting after Alzheimer’s scare

22 November 2022 11:19 AM

The actor is temporarily taking a break from acting after a gene test showed his extreme vulnerability to developing Alzheimer’s.

Tali's back! Stars of 'Tali's Joburg Diary' dish on series 3 of the hit show

21 November 2022 12:29 PM

The first episode of 'Tali’s Joburg Diary' is now streaming on Showmax, with new episodes launching every Friday.

South African music artists Zakes Bantwini, Nomcebo Zikode and Wouter Kellerman have been nominated for Grammy awards. Picture: Supplied

SA's 2023 Grammy hopefuls delighted with nominations

21 November 2022 12:16 PM

Three of SA's best-loved musicians have been nominated in the Best Global Music Performance category at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

Reynardt Hugo takes over our playlist for another edition of #AnHourWith

18 November 2022 12:45 PM

Every Sunday, for just one hour, we hand the keys to our music playlist over to a South African personality.

© artursz/123rf.com

Most-read of the week: Harrison Ford in Cape Town… Charlize Theron talks k*k…

18 November 2022 12:05 PM

These were the 10 most-read, most-talked-about articles of the week on CapeTalk.

Jimmy Nevis at the Kfm Top 40 with Carl Wastie

'My new song AYO is about letting it go, not giving a damn' – Jimmy Nevis

17 November 2022 12:59 PM

Jimmy Nevis opens up about his decade-old music career and the sound of his upcoming album.

More from Politics

Cyril Ramaphosa at at the opening of the sixth ANC policy conference on Friday, 29 July 2022. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

ANC NWC and NEC to meet on Saturday over Phala Phala report

3 December 2022 5:30 AM

The party abandoned its special NEC meeting on Friday, citing a need for due processes to be followed.

An ANC flag at Luthuli House. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

ANC NEC to meet on Sunday to discuss Phala Phala report - Mashatile

2 December 2022 5:52 PM

The committee's meeting was adjourned on Friday to allow the party's national working committee (NWC) to deliberate on the report.

The Midday Report Express: Can Ramaphosa survive Phala Phala?

2 December 2022 3:15 PM

All the news you need to know.

Interpol issues red notice for Isabel dos Santos

2 December 2022 2:57 PM

Lester Kiewit chats with Africa Report correspondent Jean Jean-Jacques about the alleged crimes of Isabel Dos Santos.

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS.

'He has always been a process person': Frans Baleni on President Cyril Ramaphosa

2 December 2022 11:19 AM

Friends and allies of president Cyril Ramaphosa have spoken out following the section 89 report and his potential resignation.

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Presidency/Twitter

What are we likely to see after the ANC NEC's emergency meeting?

2 December 2022 10:22 AM

The ANC National Executive Committee will hold an emergency meeting on Friday to discuss the section 89 report.

Deputy President David Mabuza. Picture: @DDMabuza/Twitter

Who is David Mabuza, the man who could (very) soon be our next President?

2 December 2022 7:39 AM

If President Cyril Ramaphosa resigns, who will step into his shoes?

FILE: President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing crowds at King Misuzulu's certificate handover event in Durban on 29 October 2022. Picture: EWN/ Abigail Javier

'South Africa is in a very serious, unprecedented crisis' - political analyst

2 December 2022 6:35 AM

The fallout over Phala-Phala is an ironic twist in the tale of a president on whom South Africans had pinned their hopes on.

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Presidency/Twitter

'Ramaphosa should save himself embarrassment and resign' : analyst

2 December 2022 6:27 AM

South Africans were left on tenterhooks last night waiting for President Cyril Ramaphosa's possible resignation.

President Cyril Ramaphosa at the second presidential summit on gender-based violence and femicide on 1 November 2022. Picture: GCIS

'We have it on good authority Ramaphosa WILL resign' - Qaanitah Hunter

1 December 2022 4:29 PM

Bruce Whitfield spoke to News24's Qaanitah Hunter before the Presidency announced that Cyril Ramaphosa would NOT be addressing the nation on Thursday evening.

More from World

Marlene Engelhorn Photo: Twitter

'Take all my money': A billionaire German heiress wants her wealth taxed away

2 December 2022 11:39 AM

A German heiress has a really good problem on her hands, but she doesn't think so.

© radowitz/123rf.com

Ukraine launches 'I Want To Live' programme for Russian troops to surrender

2 December 2022 9:14 AM

The scheme enables conscripted Russian soldiers to text, or call when they want to surrender.

Berlin, Germany. © jakobradlgruber/123rf.com

Germany signs controversial 15-year deal with Qatar to diversify energy supplies

2 December 2022 8:55 AM

Qatar has agreed to send two million tonnes of Liquified Natural Gas a year to Germany for 15 years.

Kavaan celebrates his 37th birthday today and 2 year anniversary in Cambodia Photo: Cambodia Wildlife Sanctuary/Facebook

Kavaan - the 'loneliest elephant in the world' - is now living his best life

1 December 2022 12:33 PM

Clarence Ford chats to Barbara Friedman about trending stories from around the web.

Copyright : Nick Bakhur / 123rf

Jamaica eyes reparations from UK MP whose ancestors made a fortune from slavery

1 December 2022 7:53 AM

Conservative MP Richard Drax's ancestors were pioneers of the Caribbean slave trade about 400 years ago.

Mehran Samak, the man killed by Iranian security forces. Photo: Twitter

Iran police kills football fan for cheering team's loss, an anti-regime gesture

1 December 2022 7:40 AM

Iran has been in political turmoil for months, but now another callous death may further fuel violence in the republic.

An apartment building in Irpin (Ukraine), destroyed by Russian missiles. © sarymsakov/123rf.com

Russia continues to pulverise civilian infrastructure in Ukraine

30 November 2022 8:53 AM

Millions of Ukrainians are without water or electricity as Russia continues to pummel civilians far from the front lines.

Man shoots family over a heated, drunken game of Monopoly

30 November 2022 8:50 AM

Monopoly is a tense game, even without guns, but this is story is next-level crazy.

@ sunshineseeds/123rf.com

Guards arrested for Eskom diesel theft - fuel prices will see trend continue

29 November 2022 5:56 PM

With fuel prices high it's 'no wonder' diesel theft is on the increase in SA. Bruce Whitfield asks Deloitte's Jenny Erskine what the future holds for the prices we'll be paying.

© lightfieldstudios/123rf.com

Ireland announces bill to legalise recreational use of dagga

29 November 2022 11:29 AM

The Irish – among the world’s largest consumers of dagga – may soon partake without breaking the law.

