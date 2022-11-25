Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
'Music gave me a voice': Kenny Lattimore on how he found himself through music

25 November 2022 2:14 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Success
failure
Upside of Failure
Kenny Latimore

Failure touches all of our lives, even Grammy nominees, but it is through this that lessons are learned.

Relebogile Mabotja spoke to Grammy Award-nominated singer and songwriter Kenny Lattimore about how he has coped with failure in his career and personal life.

The singer is currently in the country for his one-night-only performance taking place on Saturday at Times Square, Pretoria.

FILE: Kenny Latimore in studio with Relebogile Mabotja. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
FILE: Kenny Latimore in studio with Relebogile Mabotja. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Lattimore has had a career spanning over 30 years.

His R&B hits such as "For You" and "All my tomorrows" have become relationship staples.

The 52-year-old says as a child, he was always shy and introverted, but he found himself through music.

Music gave me a voice, allowed me to be seen.

Kenny Lattimore, Grammy Award-nominated singer and songwriter

After great success with his first two albums, and building his name in the industry, he had a brush with what felt like failure, as he was dropped by Columbia Records.

From that point on, he says it was a difficult and long process trying to make his way, changing labels, and even trying to work as an independent artist, but he learned a lot about the industry from the experience.

The independent route was very difficult, and I realised I was in over my head.

Kenny Lattimore, Grammy Award-nominated singer and songwriter

After spending some time struggling with this, he was bought out by a company that taught him the skills and lessons that he needed to learn to operate as an independent in the industry.

He also learned from failure after the end of his very public marriage to fellow singer, Chante Moore.

As difficult as the 2011 divorce was, he says he learned much about himself, and these are lessons he can take and teach others in the next phases of his life.

Listen to the audio above for more.


This article first appeared on 702 : 'Music gave me a voice': Kenny Lattimore on how he found himself through music




