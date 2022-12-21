Old Mutual aims to increase South Africa's sustainability with new campaign





Following the recent United Nations Climate Summit (COP27), many corporations around the world have adopted more sustainable methods of operations in the global effort to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. One company that aims to create greater awareness around sustainability within South Africa, is Old Mutual.

With 177 years in business under their belt, Old Mutual has first-hand experience in adapting to the world around them and thriving for many years. Old Mutual has launched a sustainability campaign where they demonstrate how they are contributing towards Creating Mutual Futures.

This will help create an economy that is green, strong, and fair through Old Mutual's investment in clean energy, education, and small businesses.

Giving some more insight on this campaign, CapeTalk's Amy MacIver (standing in for Clarence Ford) was joined by Old Mutual’s Head of Sustainability Portia Bangarezako, and General Manager for Public Affairs and Sustainability, Tabby Tsengiwe. The trio discussed the importance of sustainable energy, especially with the impact of climate change and how local businesses can invest in a greener energy transition.

As the custodian of the lifetime savings and investments of more than 12 million customers across the continent, Old Mutual uses their significant experience to create unique solutions to the shared challenges we face.

Old Mutual continues to work towards building a fair economy by partnering with smaller businesses and helping them thrive. One of these businesses is the Phakamani Foundation, who are providing financing to female-run micro-entrepreneurs like Mme Selina, a thriving tuckshop owner from Mpumalanga who has become a beacon of hope not only for her family, but for her entire community.

With education at the centre of their efforts, Old Mutual aims to build strong economies by supporting positive educational outcomes. Old Mutual's investment in schools like Canaan College in Umlazi, Durban, is creating a unique opportunity for our youth to flourish by exposing them to new worlds, like robotics, coding, and innovative literacy and numeracy skills.

Old Mutual is shaping a green economy by increasing their investment in renewable energy. They are investing in projects like the Letsatsi Solar Farm in the Free State, a 75 MW facility that is comprised of 280 000 fixed panels with a capacity to power 65,000 homes!

