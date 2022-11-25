Climate change education to be introduced in schools





John Maytham spoke to Daily Maverick Journalist Tembile Sgqolana about his article on the Department of Basic Education’s plan to adjust and modify school curriculums to teach climate change in schools.

The DBE has planned to bring climate change teaching into schools .

This plan is in the advanced stage of development, said Sgqolane.

An empty classroom. Picture: © smolaw11/123rf.com

Sgqolana said that the department is in the advanced stages of developing the new curriculum and have made textbooks to assist with climate change information.

He added that the department feels both teachers and students need to be taught and trained to understand the real effects of climate change.

They feel that if learners can be taught at an early age about climate change and its effects, they could make wiser decisions when they are older. Tembile Sgqolana, Daily Maverick Journalist

Sgqolana said that it is essential to have students learning about climate change and their environment as it will impact them directly in the future.

At this stage there is no clear implementation date, but Sgqolana said 2024 would be likely.

Listen to the audio above for more.