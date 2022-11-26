[VIDEO] Whale carcass washes up on Strand beach after NSRI issues shark alert
A humpback whale carcass has washed up on Strand beach after the NSRI and the City of Cape Town issued a shark alert.
Bathers, paddlers, surfers and sail boarders were warned to be cautious in the area after the carcass was located close to shore on Friday afternoon.
Increased shark activity was expected from Strand towards Gordon's Bay and Macassar.
Lisa Starr from the Helderberg Ocean Awareness Movement posted images and video of the beachfront on Facebook.
In an update on Saturday morning, she said teams from Coastal Management have arrived to remove the carcass.
Source : https://www.facebook.com/532875371/videos/pcb.10167346042045372/1465753877256431
