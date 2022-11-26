SPCA 'overwhelmed' as pit bulls surrendered in large numbers across SA
CAPE TOWN: The debate around banning the ownership of pit bulls is heating up in South Africa in the wake of the latest deadly attacks on humans, especially children.
As a result, SPCAs around the country are having to deal with the aftermath says the National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA).
It reports that aggressive pit bulls are being surrendered to SPCAs across the country in large numbers.
In communities where owners have not surrendered their animals, these communities are beginning to take matters into their own hands.
Vigilantes burn pitbulls alive after child attacked in Cape Town
"Animals are being poisoned, stabbed, beaten, and set alight in retaliation from angry communities."
In a statement, the NSPCA expresses concern about the effect this will have on especially smaller branches, as well as what will happen in those areas where there are no SPCAs.
Calls to ban ownership of pit bulls mount
It points out that the SPCA does not receive funding from government and this issue puts further strain on already limited resources.
The SPCA movement is taking action at GREAT risk and cost to assist animals and communities.National Council of SPCAs
Realistically, the movement does not have the resources to cover the cost of this national campaign without support from other relevant role players in this matter.National Council of SPCAs
The NSPCA has asked the Department of Agriculture, Rural Development, and Land Reform what its strategy is to address what is a national issue "given that this is their responsibility".
"There is an urgent need for Government intervention with regard to this issue, failing which humans and animals could be harmed at an even greater scale.", the NSPCA said.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_160118238_American%20pit%20bull%20terrier%20running%20in%20the%20field.html?vti=odi5u2r4b8v3duhs5d-1-4
More from Local
Artwork in progress to liven up Sea Point and highlight pedestrian crossing
A permit was issued for the privately-funded initiative says Ward Councillor Nicola Jowell.Read More
Woolies bags: Sharing and recycling initiative rolls out to more stores
Woolworths says it wants to ensure excess shopping bags are reused and worn bags are recycled.Read More
Identikidz will help keep your child safe at 16 beaches over summer holidays
The City of Cape Town's Identikidz programme rolls out at 16 beaches on 15 December.Read More
ANC NEC to meet on Sunday to discuss Phala Phala report - Mashatile
The committee's meeting was adjourned on Friday to allow the party's national working committee (NWC) to deliberate on the report.Read More
'He has always been a process person': Frans Baleni on President Cyril Ramaphosa
Friends and allies of president Cyril Ramaphosa have spoken out following the section 89 report and his potential resignation.Read More
What are we likely to see after the ANC NEC's emergency meeting?
The ANC National Executive Committee will hold an emergency meeting on Friday to discuss the section 89 report.Read More
Matric Rage is back! Get ready to PARTY!!
The Rage Festival is making a comeback after two years.Read More
SABC wants to reward you for paying your TV license
The broadcaster closed bids in late November for service providers to build and manage this programme.Read More
Who is David Mabuza, the man who could (very) soon be our next President?
If President Cyril Ramaphosa resigns, who will step into his shoes?Read More