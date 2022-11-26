SPCA 'overwhelmed' as pit bulls surrendered in large numbers across SA





CAPE TOWN: The debate around banning the ownership of pit bulls is heating up in South Africa in the wake of the latest deadly attacks on humans, especially children.

As a result, SPCAs around the country are having to deal with the aftermath says the National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA).

It reports that aggressive pit bulls are being surrendered to SPCAs across the country in large numbers.

In communities where owners have not surrendered their animals, these communities are beginning to take matters into their own hands.

Vigilantes burn pitbulls alive after child attacked in Cape Town

"Animals are being poisoned, stabbed, beaten, and set alight in retaliation from angry communities."

In a statement, the NSPCA expresses concern about the effect this will have on especially smaller branches, as well as what will happen in those areas where there are no SPCAs.

Calls to ban ownership of pit bulls mount

It points out that the SPCA does not receive funding from government and this issue puts further strain on already limited resources.

The SPCA movement is taking action at GREAT risk and cost to assist animals and communities. National Council of SPCAs

Realistically, the movement does not have the resources to cover the cost of this national campaign without support from other relevant role players in this matter. National Council of SPCAs

The NSPCA has asked the Department of Agriculture, Rural Development, and Land Reform what its strategy is to address what is a national issue "given that this is their responsibility".

"There is an urgent need for Government intervention with regard to this issue, failing which humans and animals could be harmed at an even greater scale.", the NSPCA said.