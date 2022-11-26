R5bn upgrade of wastewater treatment plant to address Milnerton Lagoon stench

Streaming issues? Report here
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne Makwala King Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne Makwala King
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne Makwala King
07:00 - 10:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 08:40
INTERVIEW: Rachel Kolisi on the work of their foundation ahead of Christmas
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Today at 09:10
The UK Report with Gavin Grey
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Gavin Grey
Today at 09:20
The Movie Review with Gayle Edmunds who's watched Disney's new series, Willow
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Gayle Edmunds
No Items to show
Up Next: An Hour With a Special Guest on Just the Hits
See full line-up
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne Makwala King
07:00 - 10:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Artwork in progress to liven up Sea Point and highlight pedestrian crossing A permit was issued for the privately-funded initiative says Ward Councillor Nicola Jowell. 3 December 2022 6:12 PM
Woolies bags: Sharing and recycling initiative rolls out to more stores Woolworths says it wants to ensure excess shopping bags are reused and worn bags are recycled. 3 December 2022 1:22 PM
Identikidz will help keep your child safe at 16 beaches over summer holidays The City of Cape Town's Identikidz programme rolls out at 16 beaches on 15 December. 3 December 2022 9:23 AM
View all Local
Phala Phala report: ANC NWC to meet on Sunday, NEC to meet at Nasrec on Monday On Friday, the NEC cancelled its meeting after some ANC members raised issues with matters being discussed at NEC level before the... 3 December 2022 1:08 PM
ANC NWC and NEC to meet on Saturday over Phala Phala report The party abandoned its special NEC meeting on Friday, citing a need for due processes to be followed. 3 December 2022 5:30 AM
ANC NEC to meet on Sunday to discuss Phala Phala report - Mashatile The committee's meeting was adjourned on Friday to allow the party's national working committee (NWC) to deliberate on the report.... 2 December 2022 5:52 PM
View all Politics
'Take all my money': A billionaire German heiress wants her wealth taxed away A German heiress has a really good problem on her hands, but she doesn't think so. 2 December 2022 11:39 AM
Germany signs controversial 15-year deal with Qatar to diversify energy supplies Qatar has agreed to send two million tonnes of Liquified Natural Gas a year to Germany for 15 years. 2 December 2022 8:55 AM
SABC wants to reward you for paying your TV license The broadcaster closed bids in late November for service providers to build and manage this programme. 2 December 2022 7:53 AM
View all Business
Dr's Surgery: What are salivary gland stones and why do we get them? From burning toes to salivary problems, Dr Charl answers listeners' questions on Weekend Breakfast. 3 December 2022 2:57 PM
'It's such a good time for embracing and celebrating our natural hair' Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to international celebrity stylist Charlotte Mensah who visited SA recently to launch Manketti Hair Oil. 3 December 2022 1:20 PM
Life with AIDS: Survivor Ashley Brownlee has lived with AIDS for 30 years CapeTalk’s Pippa Hudson chats to guest house owner, actor, and writer Ashley Brownlee who lives with HIV. 2 December 2022 3:40 PM
View all Lifestyle
Football legend Pele 'moved to end-of-life care' as his condition deteriorates The legendary Brazilian footballer is reportedly under palliative care after first being admitted to a Sao Paolo hospital on Tuesd... 3 December 2022 3:20 PM
Belgium erupts in mad, violent rioting after their soccer team's loss Japanese fans recently wowed the world with their classy behaviour. The Belgians, however, are just shocking. 28 November 2022 8:45 AM
Were Ronaldo's controversial comments fair grounds for immediate dismissal? Cristiano Ronaldo had his contract with Manchester United terminated after some controversial comments. 25 November 2022 9:12 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] 'Masterpiece' Donkerbos (Showmax) – reality of child safety in Africa Detective Stephanie "Fani" van Wyk juggles the demons from her past while trying to find the murderer on the loose. 2 December 2022 3:49 PM
Places to go, things to do and people to see in Cape Town this weekend Cape Town, mark your calendars and pack your bags, we have the list of who to see, where to go, and things to do! 2 December 2022 2:16 PM
Tygerberg Children's Choir turns 50 this year - can you help them get to the UK? The Tygerberg Children’s Choir (50) survived Covid-19 intact and is ready to wow the world. 2 December 2022 11:34 AM
View all Entertainment
Ukraine launches 'I Want To Live' programme for Russian troops to surrender The scheme enables conscripted Russian soldiers to text, or call when they want to surrender. 2 December 2022 9:14 AM
Kavaan - the 'loneliest elephant in the world' - is now living his best life Clarence Ford chats to Barbara Friedman about trending stories from around the web. 1 December 2022 12:33 PM
Jamaica eyes reparations from UK MP whose ancestors made a fortune from slavery Conservative MP Richard Drax's ancestors were pioneers of the Caribbean slave trade about 400 years ago. 1 December 2022 7:53 AM
View all World
Single African Air Transport Market to take off, cheaper fares ahead? South Africa is among 35 African countries that have signed up to the SAATM. It's also one of 17 nations ready to set the agreemen... 1 December 2022 6:36 PM
Malawi's Vice President arrested, charged with corruption over govt contracts Malawi's Vice President Saulos Chilima is accused of accepting money in exchange for awarding government contracts. 26 November 2022 12:41 PM
Game stores to close in East and West Africa with no buy-outs on the table Massmart announced the planned closure of 8 Game stores in SA and 14 in West and East Africa in August, after reporting huge losse... 22 November 2022 8:04 PM
View all Africa
Who is David Mabuza, the man who could (very) soon be our next President? If President Cyril Ramaphosa resigns, who will step into his shoes? 2 December 2022 7:39 AM
'South Africa is in a very serious, unprecedented crisis' - political analyst The fallout over Phala-Phala is an ironic twist in the tale of a president on whom South Africans had pinned their hopes on. 2 December 2022 6:35 AM
[WATCH] No faf-fing! Insurance ads show bad things also happen to 'good' people The Budget Insurance campaign which has fun with local celebrities is the pick for the week's advertising 'hero' on The Money Show... 30 November 2022 5:24 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

R5bn upgrade of wastewater treatment plant to address Milnerton Lagoon stench

26 November 2022 11:15 AM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Milnerton
Diep River
Effluent
Milnerton Lagoon Beach
Milnerton Lagoon
Potsdam Wastewater Treatment Works
Cape Town water pollution
Cape Town sewage
wastewater treatment

The sewage stench from the Milnerton Lagoon has had residents up in arms for years. A R5 billion upgrade will increase the treatment capacity of the ageing Potsdam wastewater plant.
Milnerton Lagoon Beach. Picture: Milnerton Central Residents Association/Facebook.
Milnerton Lagoon Beach. Picture: Milnerton Central Residents Association/Facebook.

CAPE TOWN: The sewage pollution and resulting stench at the Milnerton Lagoon has had local residents up in arms for years.

Part of the problem is the state of the ageing Potsdam Wastewater Treatment Works (WWTWs) which falls within the Diep River catchment.

The city is investing R5 billion in an upgrade of the facility, which has been placed on the Mayoral Priority Programme.

RELATED: The big stink about Milnerton Lagoon

This will increase Potsdam's capacity from treating 47 million litres of wastewater per day to 100 million litres per day.

Image of the Potsdam Wastewater Treatment Works - City of Cape Town @CityofCT
Image of the Potsdam Wastewater Treatment Works - City of Cape Town @CityofCT

The City says the Phase 1 demolition on the property is already complete and the procurement phase is under way.

The project is currently at the end of the procurement phase, with mechanical and civil tenders awarded to contractors subject to a 21-day appeal period, the Section 33 process being completed and Council budget approval.

City of Cape Town

The City notes it has also implemented short-term interventions in the Milnerton Lagoon to address diffuse sources of pollution.

These include sandbagging the Erica Road Outfall and creating a barrier between the pollution and the lagoon.

Litter traps are also being installed on identified storm water outfalls that will capture solid waste before it enters the natural system.

The litter traps will catch solid waste entering storm water channels from Milnerton, Royal Ascott, Joe Slovo, and Phoenix.

Residents are invited to attend a community meeting where the city will provide an update on the condition of Milnerton Lagoon and current interventions to help improve its water quality.

The meeting takes place from 18:30 to 21:00 on Wednesday 30 November at the Leibrand van Niekerk Community Hall in Table View.

Click here for more info on the city's interventions.




26 November 2022 11:15 AM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Milnerton
Diep River
Effluent
Milnerton Lagoon Beach
Milnerton Lagoon
Potsdam Wastewater Treatment Works
Cape Town water pollution
Cape Town sewage
wastewater treatment

More from Local

A pedestrian crossing in Sea Point is being transformed by a mural painted on either side. Image posted by Ward Councillor Nicola Jowell @nicolajowellward54

Artwork in progress to liven up Sea Point and highlight pedestrian crossing

3 December 2022 6:12 PM

A permit was issued for the privately-funded initiative says Ward Councillor Nicola Jowell.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of Woolies 'bag share’ initiative supplied

Woolies bags: Sharing and recycling initiative rolls out to more stores

3 December 2022 1:22 PM

Woolworths says it wants to ensure excess shopping bags are reused and worn bags are recycled.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

An SAPS officer with a tagged child at Mnandi Beach in Cape Town on 26 December 2018. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN

Identikidz will help keep your child safe at 16 beaches over summer holidays

3 December 2022 9:23 AM

The City of Cape Town's Identikidz programme rolls out at 16 beaches on 15 December.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

An ANC flag at Luthuli House. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

ANC NEC to meet on Sunday to discuss Phala Phala report - Mashatile

2 December 2022 5:52 PM

The committee's meeting was adjourned on Friday to allow the party's national working committee (NWC) to deliberate on the report.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS.

'He has always been a process person': Frans Baleni on President Cyril Ramaphosa

2 December 2022 11:19 AM

Friends and allies of president Cyril Ramaphosa have spoken out following the section 89 report and his potential resignation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Presidency/Twitter

What are we likely to see after the ANC NEC's emergency meeting?

2 December 2022 10:22 AM

The ANC National Executive Committee will hold an emergency meeting on Friday to discuss the section 89 report.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A Plett Rage party well under way. Picture: @PlettRageOffici/Twitter

Matric Rage is back! Get ready to PARTY!!

2 December 2022 8:09 AM

The Rage Festival is making a comeback after two years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© lopolo/123rf.com

SABC wants to reward you for paying your TV license

2 December 2022 7:53 AM

The broadcaster closed bids in late November for service providers to build and manage this programme.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Deputy President David Mabuza. Picture: @DDMabuza/Twitter

Who is David Mabuza, the man who could (very) soon be our next President?

2 December 2022 7:39 AM

If President Cyril Ramaphosa resigns, who will step into his shoes?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing crowds at King Misuzulu's certificate handover event in Durban on 29 October 2022. Picture: EWN/ Abigail Javier

'South Africa is in a very serious, unprecedented crisis' - political analyst

2 December 2022 6:35 AM

The fallout over Phala-Phala is an ironic twist in the tale of a president on whom South Africans had pinned their hopes on.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Phala Phala report: ANC NWC to meet on Sunday, NEC to meet at Nasrec on Monday

Politics

Football legend Pele 'moved to end-of-life care' as his condition deteriorates

Sport World

SABC wants to reward you for paying your TV license

Local Business

EWN Highlights

Stage 4 load shedding until Monday morning

4 December 2022 7:26 AM

Phala Phala report: Opposition parties plot Ramaphosa no confidence vote

3 December 2022 7:20 PM

Archbishop Makgoba calls for government of national unity if Ramaphosa resigns

3 December 2022 11:41 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA