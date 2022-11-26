R5bn upgrade of wastewater treatment plant to address Milnerton Lagoon stench





Milnerton Lagoon Beach. Picture: Milnerton Central Residents Association/Facebook.

CAPE TOWN: The sewage pollution and resulting stench at the Milnerton Lagoon has had local residents up in arms for years.

Part of the problem is the state of the ageing Potsdam Wastewater Treatment Works (WWTWs) which falls within the Diep River catchment.

The city is investing R5 billion in an upgrade of the facility, which has been placed on the Mayoral Priority Programme.

This will increase Potsdam's capacity from treating 47 million litres of wastewater per day to 100 million litres per day.

Image of the Potsdam Wastewater Treatment Works - City of Cape Town @CityofCT

The City says the Phase 1 demolition on the property is already complete and the procurement phase is under way.

The project is currently at the end of the procurement phase, with mechanical and civil tenders awarded to contractors subject to a 21-day appeal period, the Section 33 process being completed and Council budget approval. City of Cape Town

The City notes it has also implemented short-term interventions in the Milnerton Lagoon to address diffuse sources of pollution.

These include sandbagging the Erica Road Outfall and creating a barrier between the pollution and the lagoon.

Litter traps are also being installed on identified storm water outfalls that will capture solid waste before it enters the natural system.

The litter traps will catch solid waste entering storm water channels from Milnerton, Royal Ascott, Joe Slovo, and Phoenix.

Residents are invited to attend a community meeting where the city will provide an update on the condition of Milnerton Lagoon and current interventions to help improve its water quality.

The meeting takes place from 18:30 to 21:00 on Wednesday 30 November at the Leibrand van Niekerk Community Hall in Table View.

